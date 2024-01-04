India vs South Africa, Live Score 2nd Test: Rohit and Co. still in driving seat after 23-wicket opening day of decider

India vs South Africa, Live Score 2nd Test: As many as 23 wickets tumbled on a crazy first day of the New Year's Test match between India and South Africa at Cape Town. Dismantling the Proteas lineup in the first session of the series decider at Newlands, speedster Mohammed Siraj ...Read More recorded his maiden six-wicket haul to spark a shocking batting collapse of the hosts in the 1st innings. Siraj's career-best figures of 6-15 paved the way for Rohit Sharma and Co. to skittle the hosts for 55 in their first essay at Cape Town.

In Dean Elgar's farewell Test, India also suffered a spectacular collapse as South Africa bounced back after the tea break. Resuming on 153-4 after tea, Lungi Ngidi bowled a triple-wicket maiden to turn the tie on its head. Joining forces with speedster Ngidi, pace ace Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets as India were bowled out for 153 in a space of 11 deliveries. Ngidi and Rabada were earlier assisted by Nandre Burger, who picked three wickets before tea break to keep the Proteas in the hunt.

Recovering from the great Indian collapse, Rohit and Co. restricted South Africa to 62-3 in 17 overs on Day 1 of the Cape Town decider. South Africa's stand-in skipper, Elgar, became the second batter to get dismissed twice on the opening day of the Test match. Pacers Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah shared three wickets for India in South Africa's 2nd innings. Rohit and Co. are still in the driving seat as the Proteas trail India by 36 runs on Day 2.