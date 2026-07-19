India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Can Rohit Sharma silence critics in series decider?

India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot.(ANI Pic Service)

India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: With the series level at 1-1, India face England in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Lord's in London. The last couple of days has only been about Rohit Sharma's ODI future and rumours of retirement. Meanwhile, the BCCI has had to publicly state that no such discussion has taken place. The third and final ODI will see four modern greats take to the field and once again remind fans of their importance. Joe Root's match-winning 99* in Cardiff was the defining innings of this series. Kohli has managed a half-century and has looked good at the crease. Buttler showed his domination in the T20I series. Unlike Kohli, Root and Buttler, Rohit has been facing criticism due to his poor returns. He will be hoping to silence his critics on Sunday. ...Read More