India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 2, IND vs ENG: Jadeja holds key as England sense opening in vulnerable tail

India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 2, IND vs ENG: Day 1 was an absolute banger, and Day 2 promises to be nothing less. If there ever was a topsy-turvy day of a Test match witnessed, it was on Thursday as the pendulum shifted between India and England back and forth. England had India on the mat, gasping for air at 33/3 before Rohit Sharma came to his rescue with a captain's knock. In the absence of big guns, Rohit creamed his 11th Test century and third against England to keep Ben Stokes and Co. waiting. Giving Rohit company at the other end as his partner was another veteran in Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder, who missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam, showed why he is considered one of the best in the world at what he does....Read More

A fourth Test century, accompanied by a couple of sword-swinging celebrations, and a 204-run partnership swung the momentum completely. Then suddenly, out of the blue, Rohit's strength became his weakness as he mistimed a pull shot. England fancied their chances of triggering another Indian middle-lower order collapse, but they were in for an unfamiliar surprise. Sarfaraz Khan, making his Tests debut, gave England a taste of their own medicine, Bazballing his way to a blistering fifty. Although the 26-year-old was unfortunately run out after an error in judgment from Jadeja, India ended the day at 326/5 with the latter unbeaten on 110.

But despite Rohit and Jadeja's centuries, the real show-stealer was Sarfaraz. The growing clamours of his inclusion not dying anytime, the Mumbai batter showed what he is made of. Showing no nerves whatsoever, he outscored Jadeja, adding 43 of the first 50 runs the two put together. The way he chipped down the wicket to spinners and swept them nonchalantly, anyone can mistake him to be a 50-Test veteran. Then again, given the grind he has put in at the domestic circuit, he would consider exactly that. With his father and wife in the stands, Sarfaraz, after getting off the mark in Test cricket, with a single, did not look back. A century was there for the taking, and even though his innings was cut short for 62, Sarfaraz provided a sneak peek as to what's in store.

Which brings us to today, where England will come steaming in with the 2nd new ball. With the SG ball just three overs old, expect James Anderson and Mark Wood to come firing on all cylinders in their pursuit of stopping this Indian team's total to swell. As a nightwatchman, India sent in Kuldeep Yadav, hoping to protect another debutant Dhruv Jurel, but on Friday, there will be no running away as England will be eager to make quick work of the remaining five Indian wickets.

The Rajkot surface had no real demons in the pitch. In fact, if Rohit's reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill perishing cheaply was any indication, Day 2 promises to be even more suited to batting. But having said that, there were a few deliveries from the England bowlers that would be playing on the minds of their batters and India's bowlers. Tom Hartley was able to generate grip and turn as early as the 12th over and by the fag end of the day, some even kept low. Jadeja, right now with a bat, would be smacking his lips and hoping that his prophecy of Ravichandran Ashwin grabbing his historic 500th Test wicket comes true.

And then again, there's the monumental occasion of Stokes' 100th Test.

Below are a few pointers regarding the India vs England 3rd Test:

- India will resume their first innings on Day 2 at 326/5.

- Rohit Sharma scored his 11th Test century and overtook MS Dhoni to be the second-highest India six-hitter in Test cricket.

- Ravindra Jadeja notched up his 4th century and joined Kapil Dev and Ravichandran in the list of India all-rounders with at least 200 Test wickets and 3000 runs.

- Sarfaraz Khan equalled Hardik Pandya's record as the joint-fastest Indian to hit fifty on debut – off 48 balls.

- England are three overs into the second new ball,

- Dhruv Jurel, India's other debutant in the match, is yet to bat