India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: IND look to keep out resurgent ENG in hunt for series win
- 40 Mins ago The unbeatable Varun Chakravarthy
- 49 Mins ago Rinku Singh set to return?
- 15 Sec ago Hardik Pandya chasing down Yuzvendra Chahal
- 11 Mins ago England full squad
- 20 Mins ago India full squad
- 48 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: England have got better and better at dealing with India in the series, culminating in them winning the third T20I and staying alive. India's batters have been underperforming, as have England's, but the hosts will need them to fire if they are to pull away from the visitors again.
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: This series has been a battle between India's spinners and England's pacers, with batters on both sides blowing hot and cold. India won the first battle emphatically, then just about managed to keep England out in the second thanks to Tilak Varma. In the third, though, even a five-wicket haul from Varun Chakravarthy was not enough for them to avoid defeat. England seem to have got increasingly better at winning in these conditions in their own way as the series progressed and so India would know that they have their task cut out as far as keeping their lead goes for the rest of this series....Read More
Some of India's batters will be under the spotlight today, particularly openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Both their positions are set to be threatened by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill whenever they return to the T20 fold. Samson had done more than enough to get an extended run in the position thanks to his three centuries in four innings before this series. Here, though, he seems to have been completely found out by Jofra Archer and Co. Abhishek Sharma played a blinder in the first T20I but wasn't able to make much of an impact in the second and third matches.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav fell for a two-ball duck in the first T20I and then couldn't capitalise on starts in the second and third. In his last six innings, he has scored just 52 runs. This is the first time that he has gone six innings without a fifty in T20Is. However, assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has indicated that India are not too bothered by this as this sort of a run is bound to come when batters stick to a high-risk approach.
"Someone like Surya has set such high standards [set] by himself, and I wouldn't say consistency or predictability is a particularly high marker in T20 cricket," ten Doeschate said. "The job we ask from these guys is to go out and score really quickly and the way the international T20 game has gone, we are allowed for a bit of consistency and a lean patch like he is going through at the moment."
England's ploy of throwing the kitchen sink at the Indian bowlers, particularly the spinners, almost worked at the Chepauk in the second T20I. The fact remains that they would have probably stuck to that tactic in Rajkot for the third T20I even if it hadn't worked at all in Chennai. Such is the Bazball way. They have their task cut out for them, though - in India they are facing a side who have won 15 of the 18 T20Is they have played since they won the 2024 T20 World Cup. India are also unbeaten in their last 17 T20I series at home, with their last defeat being a 2-0 loss to Australia in February 2019.
Here are some pointers to India vs England 4th T20I:
- India lost the third T20I by lost the third T20I by 26 runs which allowed England to stay alive in the series
- Varun Chakravarthy has taken a whopping 10 wickets in just three matches at an average of 8.50
- Adil Rashid may have taken just three wickets in the series but his economy of 5.60 is the best between the two sides by a long way
- Abhishek Sharma has been India's highest run scorer with 115 runs at a strike rate of 212.96
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: The unbeatable Varun Chakravarthy
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: Varun Chakaravarthy is averaging 8.5 with the ball in this series and he has picked an astonishing 10 wickets thus far. He had taken a total of 17 wickets in seven matches that he played throughout last year and Chakravarthy has already taken more than half of that number in his first three matches of this year. It is quite an extraordinary turnaround for a player whose woeful numbers in 2021 - two wickets in six matches at an average of 66 - had resulted in him missing out on 2 years of international cricket.
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: Rinku Singh set to return?
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: Ryan Ten Doeschate said that Rinku batted on Thursday and is fit. "Rinku Singh is fit. He will be ready to go tomorrow," said the Dutchman. That is probably the run that Dhruv Jurel got in the lower middle-order.
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: Hardik Pandya chasing down Yuzvendra Chahal
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: Yuzvendra Chahal was overtaken as India's all-time highest T20I wicket-taker in the first match of the series by Arshdeep Singh. Now he could be pushed down to third spot in that list of Hardik Pandya gets three wickets today. Pandya currently sits on 94 wickets in 112 matches while Chahal has 96 in 80. Arshdeep, who sits above them both, has 98 wickets in just 62 matches. Pandya is also India's sixth highest run scorer in the format with 1750 runs at an average of 27.77 and strike rate of 140.78.
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: England full squad
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith(w), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: India full squad
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: Hello and welcome!
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: India were dominant in the first T20I, then England got closer in the second and then got a win outright in the third. If the whole series follows this trend then England are set for a big win today and an even bigger win in the last match. India are unbeaten in home T20I series since 2019 but an even longer and stronger Test streak was recently broken in an emphatic way. A loss in this T20I series will be nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for Gautam Gambhir and his coaching staff. But, it will take a lot for England to do that. England have been unbeaten at home for more than half a decade for a reason. And that reason is quite simple - they have been very, very, very good and they have found a way to win no matter what.