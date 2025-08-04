IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Updates Day 5: India hope for a late miracle as only 35 runs separate England from victory

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 5: IND vs ENG: Every single Test match of this series has headed to the fifth day — so it is only fair that the fifth and final Test match of an engrossing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has to enter the final day to decide who comes through. England are favourites certainly, with just 35 runs left to win, but matches have been lost from stronger positions. Can India spark a miracle to level the series against the odds, and help Shubman Gill avoid a series loss on his debut tour?...Read More

Harry Brook’s onslaught and Joe Root’s typical metronomic excellence combined for a pair of centuries that meant that despite India’s early advantage with a pair of wickets, England were once again favourites to chase down a target in excess of 370 this series. This would be by far the most successful chase in the history of the Oval, and Brook and Root were well on their way towards it. But a rash dismissal of Brook led to a small slide, which saw the wickets of Jacob Bethell and Root fall in succession to suddenly have England six down, with the ball moving around a lot and the new batters looking nervous.

India, in that moment, might have thought they have a chance as they turned the knobs and increased the pressure on the English batters, especially with the second new ball only a couple of overs away. However, poor weather and a strange early stumps declaration came to the rescue of Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, who were both looking scratchy and underconfident. They will have the benefit of the heavy roller to flatten out the pitch just a touch, and possibly brighter skies and sorer bowlers to boot.

But India’s weapon will still be that second new ball. Jamie Smith isn’t his same expressive self, knowing he is the last recognised batter left, and a tentative Smith might present opportunities for the Indian bowlers to try and dismiss him, and if that wicket falls, pressure will be onto England with only two partnerships left — three at a stretch, if Chris Woakes is prepared to bat with essentially one arm.

England are favourites, but it is by no means straightforward for them at the moment. If India can just generate a couple of half-chances, some sort of opening, and ensure they are clinical in converting them, it will suddenly swing the momentum towards them. But there is no scope for poor, loose bowling: India will need to be sharp and accurate from the off, or it might be all for nought.