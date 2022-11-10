India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND grapple with Karthik vs Pant question ahead of big semi-final clash

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: India and England face off in a clash of giants that doesn't come too often in big ICC tournaments. These two sides have faced off just three times before this in the T20 World Cup and India have won two of those matches. India have played at the Adelaide Oval once during this tournament but this will be the first time that England will be playing at the venue. While Rohit Sharma's side don't have any injuries to grapple with, the think tank will be wondering whether to include Dinesh Karthik in the team or not. England, on the other hand, have injuries to Dawid Malan and Mark Wood to worry about.