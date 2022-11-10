India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND grapple with Karthik vs Pant question ahead of big semi-final clash
- India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG Semi-Final from the Adelaide Oval here.
India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: India and England face off in a clash of giants that doesn't come too often in big ICC tournaments. These two sides have faced off just three times before this in the T20 World Cup and India have won two of those matches. India have played at the Adelaide Oval once during this tournament but this will be the first time that England will be playing at the venue. While Rohit Sharma's side don't have any injuries to grapple with, the think tank will be wondering whether to include Dinesh Karthik in the team or not. England, on the other hand, have injuries to Dawid Malan and Mark Wood to worry about.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 11:00 AM
IND vs ENG Live score: India vs Pakistan final?
Imagine if that happened. The opening match between these two was pretty much the showstopper of this tournament, even though there have been upsets and thrillers that arguably match up to the sheer tension and drama of that game right until the last ball. But that is almost certain to pale in comparison to the spectacle that would be on offer at the MCG in the final if it is these two sides who are going to play it. Pakistan were almost perfect to brush New Zealand aside in their semi-final and India will have to do something of that sort to get past this dangerous England side first.
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 10:57 AM
India vs England Live score: Pant over DK for Kumble
Former India head coach Anil Kumble says on ESPNCricinfo that India should stick to Pant for this game considering it is the Adelaide Oval, which provides assistance to spin, and he will be a good option against Adil Rashid.
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 10:45 AM
India vs England semi-finals live: England's injuries
Batter Dawid Malan has sustained a groin injury and fast bowlerMark Wood is suffering from muscle fitness. While Buttler said that the pair have been given time till the morning of the game to be fit, it looks highly unlikely that they will make it to the eleven. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan have been going through the paces in the nets.
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 10:41 AM
T20 World Cup live score: DK, Pant, Axar
It's the only real selection dilemma India have and it has come out of bad form. Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel haven't exactly been able to live up to the standards required to remain in the ultra-competitive first eleven of this team. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, seems wholly unsuited for any role apart from the top order but then, the top four of Rohit, Rahul, Kohli and SKY simply cannot be touched. There is a very good chance that Karthik will be warming the bench today considering the match-up that Pant provides against Adil Rashid and Axar Patel's ability with both bat and ball.
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 10:30 AM
India vs England Live score: Hello and welcome!
The two sides have faced each other in a bilateral series this year and it didn't end very well for England at their own home. However, the good news for them is that their captain Jos Buttler is far more settled in this role than he was back then - the India series was England's first since talismanic skipper Eoin Morgan's retirement. Moreover, the team had embarked upward curve just before the start of the tournament. At the same time, India have looked as strong as ever in this World Cup with their batters and bowlers clicking at different points. There are some delicious match-ups on offer as well. Let's sink our teeth into it.