India vs England: ‘Loving to have you in this space’ - Virat Kohli praises Ashwin’s heroics after winning 2nd Test

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin exhibited a brilliant all-round performance in the second Test against England to keep India alive in the four-match series. He followed his 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings with a scintillating hundred to set the visitors a tough 482-run target to chase. In reply, England were bowled out for 164, handing a massive 317-run win to India.

After India registered a series-levelling victory on Tuesday, Ashwin had a small chit-chat session with captain Virat Kohli during which he revealed how he worked on his skills during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“Look, I think the whole pandemic thing... During which we shut off and locked ourselves down, I was thinking about what is going to happen. if you take the game away from me, I am literally lost. Even if I am not playing some formats for the country, I am putting the TV on and watching.

“And suddenly, I felt like the game was not here, so I was reflecting on things, trying to understand what I can learn from people and what they perceive of me. That perception really made sure I was playing a game that was completely different to who I was.

ALSO READ | India vs England: ‘It was the mind of the batsmen’, Ashwin explains what helped him scalp 8 wickets in 2nd Test

“In the past when I have toured abroad, it was more of desperation to prove others wrong. But this time when I went to Australia, it was about proving to myself what I am capable of,” Ashwin told Kohli in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

Mindset 👊

Changed batting approach 👌

The backstory to return to his batting form 👍



Don't miss this special chat as man of the moment @ashwinravi99 speaks to #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli - by @RajalArora. @Paytm #INDvENG



Watch the full interview 🎥 👇https://t.co/cLihn0nLEm pic.twitter.com/Pes1IsFTVF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Ashwin shared a crucial 96-run partnership with Kohli in India’s second innings which was one of the highlights of the game. While Kohli departed for 62, Ashwin went on to register his fifth Test ton. He scored 106 off 148 balls, including 14 boundaries and a six.

During the conversation, Kohli also touched upon the partnership and said, “We had a special partnership in the second innings, the game was tentatively poised, Ash came out and he changed the momentum of the whole game.”

“I hope you keep continuing to be in this happy space that you are. We are loving to have you in this space and seeing you perform on the field in this way. Two more matches to go, hopefully, you continue to do well and keep putting in strong performances and keep doing well for the team,” Kohli added.

ALSO READ | Bumrah may be rested for white-ball matches against England: Reports

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. However, they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify.