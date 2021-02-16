IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: ‘Loving to have you in this space’ - Virat Kohli praises Ashwin’s heroics after winning 2nd Test
India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: ‘Loving to have you in this space’ - Virat Kohli praises Ashwin’s heroics after winning 2nd Test

After winning the second Test by 317 runs, Ashwin had a small chit-chat session with captain Virat Kohli during which he revealed how he worked on his skills during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:50 PM IST

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin exhibited a brilliant all-round performance in the second Test against England to keep India alive in the four-match series. He followed his 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings with a scintillating hundred to set the visitors a tough 482-run target to chase. In reply, England were bowled out for 164, handing a massive 317-run win to India.

After India registered a series-levelling victory on Tuesday, Ashwin had a small chit-chat session with captain Virat Kohli during which he revealed how he worked on his skills during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“Look, I think the whole pandemic thing... During which we shut off and locked ourselves down, I was thinking about what is going to happen. if you take the game away from me, I am literally lost. Even if I am not playing some formats for the country, I am putting the TV on and watching.

“And suddenly, I felt like the game was not here, so I was reflecting on things, trying to understand what I can learn from people and what they perceive of me. That perception really made sure I was playing a game that was completely different to who I was.

ALSO READ | India vs England: ‘It was the mind of the batsmen’, Ashwin explains what helped him scalp 8 wickets in 2nd Test

“In the past when I have toured abroad, it was more of desperation to prove others wrong. But this time when I went to Australia, it was about proving to myself what I am capable of,” Ashwin told Kohli in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

Ashwin shared a crucial 96-run partnership with Kohli in India’s second innings which was one of the highlights of the game. While Kohli departed for 62, Ashwin went on to register his fifth Test ton. He scored 106 off 148 balls, including 14 boundaries and a six.

During the conversation, Kohli also touched upon the partnership and said, “We had a special partnership in the second innings, the game was tentatively poised, Ash came out and he changed the momentum of the whole game.”

“I hope you keep continuing to be in this happy space that you are. We are loving to have you in this space and seeing you perform on the field in this way. Two more matches to go, hopefully, you continue to do well and keep putting in strong performances and keep doing well for the team,” Kohli added.

ALSO READ | Bumrah may be rested for white-ball matches against England: Reports

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. However, they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england ravichandran ashwin
Close
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3, 2021** Chennai: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000277B)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3, 2021** Chennai: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000277B)(PTI)
cricket

Bumrah may be rested for white-ball matches against England: Reports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Bumrah was rested for the second Test at Chepauk, which India won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
cricket

‘Loving to have you in this space’: Kohli praises Ashwin’s heroics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:50 PM IST
After winning the second Test by 317 runs, Ashwin had a small chit-chat session with captain Virat Kohli during which he revealed how he worked on his skills during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates during the 2nd Test against England at Chennai.(BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates during the 2nd Test against England at Chennai.(BCCI)
cricket

2nd Test: Ashwin's virtuoso performance helps India beat England by 317 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • India vs England: India's comeback was made possible by the all-round genius of local lad Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century and picked up 8 wickets in the match, and a belligerent ton from the blade of Rohit Sharma in the first innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara with Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore(BCCI / Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara with Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore(BCCI / Twitter)
cricket

Pujara, Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The two were seen batting inside the M A Chidambaram Stadium after India's 317-run hammering of England on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel celebrates a wicket with teammates during the 4th day of the second Test against England in Chennai.(PTI)
Axar Patel celebrates a wicket with teammates during the 4th day of the second Test against England in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'It was about varying your speed and I kept doing it': Axar Patel

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Axar Patel bagged a total of seven wickets in the game including two scalps in the first innings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with Virat Kohli during the fourth day of the second Test against England(BCCI)
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with Virat Kohli during the fourth day of the second Test against England(BCCI)
cricket

Axar Patel stars on debut as Virat Kohli's India make a strong comeback

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:19 PM IST
It all began with Patel’s very first ball in Test match cricket on Sunday, a delivery with which he ended up finding the outside edge of a batsman who had scored two double centuries and a daddy hundred in the space of his last three Tests in Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Motera Stadium, Ahemdabad(GCA Motera / Twitter)
Motera Stadium, Ahemdabad(GCA Motera / Twitter)
cricket

‘Ahmedabad is completely sold out, want to see every seat full’: Sourav Ganguly

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Ganguly expressed his happiness over the return of spectators in the cricket stadiums. He said that BCCI wants to see all the seats and stands full at the newly-built Motera Cricket Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin(BCCI)
Ravichandran Ashwin(BCCI)
cricket

‘Never seen any of our greats talk about pitches’: Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:59 PM IST
During the post-match press conference on Tuesday, Ashwin said that he has never seen either the team or former cricketers make a big deal out of the condition of the pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav(Twitter)
Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav(Twitter)
cricket

Kuldeep Yadav, pushed to the periphery, wins a battle with Moeen Ali

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The chinaman bowler, reduced to third spinner in his first Test for over two years, removed England’s last wicket to finish up with a smile in the Chennai Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday(ICC/Twitter)
England's Joe Root bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

'It's a bit of an education for England, need to learn quickly': Joe Root

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:05 PM IST
England captain Joe Root admitted that it’s a big lesson for his side to learn. He also asserted that the wicket was challenging but it cannot be blamed for his team's defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI/BCCI Photo))
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI/BCCI Photo))
cricket

Ojha suggests Chennai Test MoM could have been shared between two players

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • There were several candidates who could have received the man of the match award for their display in the second Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin waving at crowd at Chepauk after India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday(BCCI/Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin waving at crowd at Chepauk after India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Ashwin explains what helped him scalp 8 wickets in 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Ashwin asserted that more than the turning Chepauk pitch, it was the ‘mind of the England batsmen’ that helped India dominate the second Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli shaking hands with his English counterpart Joe Root after the hosts win the 2nd Test by 317 runs in Chennai on Tuesday(BCCI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli shaking hands with his English counterpart Joe Root after the hosts win the 2nd Test by 317 runs in Chennai on Tuesday(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Team India is back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test against England on Tuesday in Chennai
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant stumps-out England's Moeen Ali during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
India's Rishabh Pant stumps-out England's Moeen Ali during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

What is India's rank in World Test Championship table after win over England?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:04 PM IST
New Zealand have already qualified for the final after Australia's pullout from the tour of South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP