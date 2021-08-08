Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs England: Michael Vaughan makes cheeky remark as rain delays start of play on Day 5
India vs England: Michael Vaughan makes cheeky remark as rain delays start of play on Day 5

India vs England: India appear to be the favourites to win the first Test, needing 157 more runs to win on Day 5, with 98 overs left to play and having nine wickets in hand.
File picture of Michael Vaughan.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is known for his witty remarks on Twitter. The former cricketer has garnered a reputation for making cheeky tweets which often result in reactions from all corners of social media and tend to get viral. And on Day 5 of the first Test between India and England, Vaughan showcased his talents in the best way possible.

India appear to be the favourites to win the first Test, needing 157 more runs to win on Day 5, with 98 overs left to play and having nine wickets in hand. But rain has caused a delay in start, which prompted Vaughan to make a cheeky remark.

"Looks like Rain may be saving Indian here," the former England cricketer wrote on Twitter with a smiley.

Vaughan, while speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, had also earlier said that if India lose quick wickets on Day 5, it might create panic and put India in trouble.

“India are on top. They are the favorites, but you just never know. We have seen this England team before, we have seen this Indian team in English conditions, chasing down this kind of number and losing a few wickets and they start to panic," he had said.

"You say the pitch has to deteriorate so much and it can. Sometimes it can happen. The clouds might roll in. The ball starts hooping around,” he added.

India finished at 52/1 at stumps on Day 4, with Rohit Sharma and Pujara in the middle. Rain is expected to play a major role on Sunday, but fans will hope for the weather to clear out so that the game can reach its natural conclusion.

