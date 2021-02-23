India vs England: Rishabh Pant introduces his new friend ‘Spidey’ ahead of third Test - WATCH

Virat Kohli & Co are sweating it out at the nets in Ahmedabad ahead of the third Test against England which begins on Wednesday at the Motera stadium. Amid the preparations for the pink-ball game, the Indian players also had a bit of amusement during the training session.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant introduced the fans on social media to his new friend – a drone camera which he named ‘spidey’. Pant was seen having some fun with the drone camera along with Ravichandran Ashwin and other players.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of that fun training session where Pant could be seen trying his hands at the drone camera.

“Pulls off brilliant catches & stumpings. Hits big sixes with ease. @RishabhPant17 now has some fun with the drone camera,” tweeted BCCI.

Hits big sixes with ease 💪@RishabhPant17 now has some fun with the drone camera. 👌👌

Earlier, Pant took to Instagram and shared a video of himself having the view of India’s training session from a different angle.

“I've spent a lot of time behind the stumps, thought of taking in a new view at the nets today! Meet my new friend, I call him spidey,” he wrote.

Rishabh Pant has been the live wire in India camp that keeps everyone entertained. His on-field chirps from behind the stumps have caused quite a stir on social media as well.

After losing the first Test by 227 runs, India made a strong comeback in the second and defeated England by 317 runs. Both the fixtures were played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams have now arrived in Ahmedabad where the last two matches of the series are to be played. The 4-match series is currently levelled at 1-1.