Team India off to London for Lord’s Test; Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav remain in quarantine

Virat Kohli-led Team India on Monday moved to London after the conclusion of the first Test in Nottingham. The series opener ended in a draw after the final day’s play was washed out due to bad weather and a wet outfield. The second Test begins from August 12 at Lord’s. As per a PTI report, the entire Indian contingent left at around 11 am local time after every member tested negative for RT-PCR.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he could be seen in the team buss along with some of his teammates. “Unfortunate that we couldn’t get a full game, but now onto the next challenge,” wrote Pujara and tagged the likes of Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Siraj.

Team India leave for London (Cheteshwar Pujara / Instagram)

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who have travelled to the UK as replacements, have remained in Nottingham to complete their quarantine. The duo will only complete their 10-day quarantine on August 13, which means that they can only train from August 14 and will be available for selection from the third Test, starting August 25 at Leeds.

The nine-day gap between second and third Test will certainly give the duo ample chance to train and get match ready in case the team management feels the necessity of playing either of the two.

It has also been learned that former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is set to leave for London on Tuesday to watch the second Test at Lord’s starting August 12.

The move from red to amber list means that any person who is fully vaccinated as per UK health authorities protocol will not need to serve the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine period which the likes of Shaw and Surya are currently serving, having arrived in a commercial flight from Colombo.

It is also expected that secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal might be in the UK to watch the Indian team play at some point during the series.

(With PTI Inputs)