India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 live score: Gaikwad's men begin campaign to win second cricket gold medal

India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 live score: The Indian men's cricket team will kickstart their Asian Games campaign with their match against Nepal on Tuesday. With the women's team having already secured, the men's team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and coached by VVS Laxman will be looking for nothing less. Laxman said that the conditions would be new to the players as it is in China but participating in the Asian Games itself is a matter of great pride for the players. They face a Nepal side who had smashed a number of world records when they scored 314/3 in their match against Mongolia.

India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 live score:(IOA)

"It is very different we never thought that we would play cricket in China, I think it is a great opportunity for the entire team because participating in the Asian Games is itself a big opportunity and a matter of great pride for all these players," Laxman told reporters on the eve of the match.