IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. primed to enter semi-finals
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India is tipped to enter the semi-final stage of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at Dambulla.
Harmanpreet's Team India thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their previous fixture of the Asia Cup. India's Richa Ghosh smashed her first T20I half-century and shattered several records in the one-sided contest between the two teams.
India's Richa Ghosh smashed her first T20I half-century and shattered several records in the one-sided contest between the two teams. Contrasting half-centuries from Richa and skipper Harmanpreet powered India to its highest T20I total in women's cricket. Richa remained unbeaten on 64 off 29 balls as India posted 201-5 in 20 overs. Chasing the mammoth target, the United Arab Emirates mustered 123-7 to lose the match by 78 runs.
India to seal semi-final berth
With an impressive Net Run Rate of +3.298, Team India is leading Group A in the Women's Asia Cup T20 standings. Harmanpreet’s Team India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener before hammering UAE to record back-to-back wins in Sri Lanka. Team India is followed by traditional rivals Pakistan, who are placed second with two points from two games. Team Nepal also has a win to their name, while UAE have lost all of the Asia Cup matches in the island nation. A win over Nepal in Dambulla will seal India's berth in the semi-finals.
Shafali and Deepti leading India's charge
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2024. Athapaththu became the first batter in the Women’s Asia Cup history to notch up a hundred. She surpassed Mithali Raj’s highest score of 97 at the Asia Cup. Athapaththu has amassed 131 runs in two games. India opener Shafali Verma has 77 runs to her name after two games. Shafali and Harmanpreet Kaur (71) are India's leading run scorers at the 2024 Asia Cup. Superstar Deepti Sharma (5) is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup.
Here's all you need to know about India vs Nepal clash at Asia Cup 2024:
- Team India is leading Group A while Nepal are behind Pakistan in the Asia Cup standings.
-The defending champions smashed their first 200-plus total in women's T20Is against the UAE.
-India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the second-highest run-getter in women's T20Is.
-Harmanpreet notched up the highest individual score for a captain at the women's T20 Asia Cup in her last outing.
-Group A leaders India can enter the semi-finals with a win over Nepal.
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Who will meet India in semi-finals?
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are moving closer to a semi-final berth. Hosts Sri Lanka thrashed Malaysia by 114 runs while Bangladesh outclassed Thailand by seven wickets. With four points each, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are occupying the top two spots. Who will meet India in the semi-finals?
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: India all but guaranteed semi-final spot!
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 66 while Richa Ghosh played a stellar knock to help India crush the UAE at the Women's Asia Cup 2024. With the massive win over the UAE, India all but guaranteed themselves a semi-final place. Team India is the only undefeated side in Group A of the continental tournament in Sri Lanka.
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Are Nepal debutants in 2024 Asia Cup?
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Team Nepal is playing the continental tournament for the first time since 2016. Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup by entering the semi-finals at the Women's Premier Cup 2024, which was held in February. UAE, Malaysia, and Thailand joined Nepal as four teams sealed their spots for the showpiece event in Sri Lanka.
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: A quick look at the two squads!
IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Let's check out the two squads before the Asia Cup encounter between India and Nepal!
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana.
Nepal Women: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini, Rajmati Airee, Mamta Chaudhary, Dolly Bhatta, Sabnam Rai.
Buoyant Team India can seal a semifinal berth with a win over Nepal in their final Group A Women's T20 Asia Cup match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. India have bagged back-to-back wins to emerge as the Group A leaders in the ongoing competition. The Women In Blue thrashed Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener before the defending champions recorded a comfortable win over the UAE.