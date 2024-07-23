IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. primed to enter semi-finals

IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: This is India's final group game of the Asia Cup

IND vs NEP Live Score, Women Asia Cup T20 2024 Match: Harmanpreet Kaur's high-flying Team India is aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the upcoming Group A fixture against Nepal at the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Defending champions India will meet Nepal in match No.10 of the continental championship at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. Harmanpreet's Team India thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their previous fixture of the Asia Cup.

India's Richa Ghosh smashed her first T20I half-century and shattered several records in the one-sided contest between the two teams. Contrasting half-centuries from Richa and skipper Harmanpreet powered India to its highest T20I total in women's cricket. Richa remained unbeaten on 64 off 29 balls as India posted 201-5 in 20 overs. Chasing the mammoth target, the United Arab Emirates mustered 123-7 to lose the match by 78 runs.

India to seal semi-final berth

With an impressive Net Run Rate of +3.298, Team India is leading Group A in the Women's Asia Cup T20 standings. Harmanpreet’s Team India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener before hammering UAE to record back-to-back wins in Sri Lanka. Team India is followed by traditional rivals Pakistan, who are placed second with two points from two games. Team Nepal also has a win to their name, while UAE have lost all of the Asia Cup matches in the island nation. A win over Nepal in Dambulla will seal India's berth in the semi-finals.

Shafali and Deepti leading India's charge

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2024. Athapaththu became the first batter in the Women’s Asia Cup history to notch up a hundred. She surpassed Mithali Raj’s highest score of 97 at the Asia Cup. Athapaththu has amassed 131 runs in two games. India opener Shafali Verma has 77 runs to her name after two games. Shafali and Harmanpreet Kaur (71) are India's leading run scorers at the 2024 Asia Cup. Superstar Deepti Sharma (5) is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Nepal clash at Asia Cup 2024:

- Team India is leading Group A while Nepal are behind Pakistan in the Asia Cup standings.

-The defending champions smashed their first 200-plus total in women's T20Is against the UAE.

-India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the second-highest run-getter in women's T20Is.

-Harmanpreet notched up the highest individual score for a captain at the women's T20 Asia Cup in her last outing.

-Group A leaders India can enter the semi-finals with a win over Nepal.