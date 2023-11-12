India vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: IND look to put up a show on Diwali before semis

India vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: After five weeks on non-stop cricket and 44 matches, we are finally here – the last league match of the World Cup 2023 before the much-awaited semifinals begins three days from now. The last dance. The final dress rehearsal before the ...Read More big knockout. India have cruised through this edition of the World Cup as perhaps the most dominant team in the tournament's history en route to securing a place in the semifinal. The dust has settled. India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are the four teams that have sailed into the semis and the fixtures are finalised for the two knockout games on November 15 and 16 respectively.

Today is a rare occasion of Team India playing an international game on Diwali. They are usually 'off' on the festival of lights, but such is the magnitude of the tournament. As they take on the Netherlands, there isn't much to prove. They are currently 8-0, looking to push it to 9-0 ahead of the semis, not because they a point to prove but to ensure the momentum achieved in these last 34 days is not affected as they approach one of the biggest games on the tournament on Wednesday. Against the eliminated Netherlands, India have a chance to test their bench strength, but with Rahul Dravid playing down the possibility of it, it's likely that almost 9 of the same XI step on to the field.

And rightly so. This unit has been like a family, shared a camaraderie only seen in the movies. So why not? The guys have had a 7-day break to shrug off the cobwebs on this long tournament, and there is no way better way to approach a big match feel than to get your best players ready. India are already without Hardik Pandya, and cannot afford anymore bumps along the way. Remember, just two more wins and India will become World Cup winners. Few things top it, especially when you have come so close to winning it in the last two editions.

For the Dutch, what better way to bow out of the tournament than by upsetting, surprising, shocking… whatever you like to call it, India. Their campaign has been nothing but inspirational, as they landed an unexpected result against South Africa and then Bangladesh. They have had a few brilliant individual performances with Bas de Leede's 14 wickets from eight games, Logan van Beek's 12 and Paul van Meekeren with 11. The batters haven't been the most prolific scorers but captain Scott Edwards is a serious threat and as is Sybrand Engelbrecht. But they won't have their task cut short against this rampaging Indian bowling attack which has now bowled out oppositions for 129, 55 and 83 in their last three games. Still, expected Netherlands to dig deep and fight with every last ounce of will and energy with a place in the Champions Trophy up for grabs.

India and Netherlands have twice played each other in World Cups, and surprisingly in both games, the Men in Blue have faced a few jitters. In 2003, batting first India scored just 204 and Bas de Leede's father Tim had led the way with 4/35. Had it not been for Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble's 4 wicket hauls, India's run up to the final could have endured a solid blow. Eight years later, India secured a five-wicket win with Yuvraj Singh's all-rounder show – 2/43 and 51 not out. Will another close contest play out in Bengaluru today? Well, the Dutch better hope so

Here are a few pointers surrounding the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match:

- Unbeaten India favourites to make it 9-0 heading up to the semifinals.

- India are expected to make at max a couple of tweaks in their Playing XI instead of implementing wholesome changes.

- India have a 2-0 record against the Netherlands at the World Cup.

- Virat Kohli averages a mere 25.33 from 6 ODIs in Bengaluru

- A win can help Netherlands secure their place at next year’s Champions Trophy