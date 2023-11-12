India vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: IND look to put up a show on Diwali before semis
India vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow all latest updates and scorecard of the IND vs NED WC from Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
India vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: After five weeks on non-stop cricket and 44 matches, we are finally here – the last league match of the World Cup 2023 before the much-awaited semifinals begins three days from now. The last dance. The final dress rehearsal before the ...Read More big knockout. India have cruised through this edition of the World Cup as perhaps the most dominant team in the tournament's history en route to securing a place in the semifinal. The dust has settled. India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are the four teams that have sailed into the semis and the fixtures are finalised for the two knockout games on November 15 and 16 respectively.
Today is a rare occasion of Team India playing an international game on Diwali. They are usually 'off' on the festival of lights, but such is the magnitude of the tournament. As they take on the Netherlands, there isn't much to prove. They are currently 8-0, looking to push it to 9-0 ahead of the semis, not because they a point to prove but to ensure the momentum achieved in these last 34 days is not affected as they approach one of the biggest games on the tournament on Wednesday. Against the eliminated Netherlands, India have a chance to test their bench strength, but with Rahul Dravid playing down the possibility of it, it's likely that almost 9 of the same XI step on to the field.
And rightly so. This unit has been like a family, shared a camaraderie only seen in the movies. So why not? The guys have had a 7-day break to shrug off the cobwebs on this long tournament, and there is no way better way to approach a big match feel than to get your best players ready. India are already without Hardik Pandya, and cannot afford anymore bumps along the way. Remember, just two more wins and India will become World Cup winners. Few things top it, especially when you have come so close to winning it in the last two editions.
For the Dutch, what better way to bow out of the tournament than by upsetting, surprising, shocking… whatever you like to call it, India. Their campaign has been nothing but inspirational, as they landed an unexpected result against South Africa and then Bangladesh. They have had a few brilliant individual performances with Bas de Leede's 14 wickets from eight games, Logan van Beek's 12 and Paul van Meekeren with 11. The batters haven't been the most prolific scorers but captain Scott Edwards is a serious threat and as is Sybrand Engelbrecht. But they won't have their task cut short against this rampaging Indian bowling attack which has now bowled out oppositions for 129, 55 and 83 in their last three games. Still, expected Netherlands to dig deep and fight with every last ounce of will and energy with a place in the Champions Trophy up for grabs.
India and Netherlands have twice played each other in World Cups, and surprisingly in both games, the Men in Blue have faced a few jitters. In 2003, batting first India scored just 204 and Bas de Leede's father Tim had led the way with 4/35. Had it not been for Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble's 4 wicket hauls, India's run up to the final could have endured a solid blow. Eight years later, India secured a five-wicket win with Yuvraj Singh's all-rounder show – 2/43 and 51 not out. Will another close contest play out in Bengaluru today? Well, the Dutch better hope so
Here are a few pointers surrounding the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match:
- Unbeaten India favourites to make it 9-0 heading up to the semifinals.
- India are expected to make at max a couple of tweaks in their Playing XI instead of implementing wholesome changes.
- India have a 2-0 record against the Netherlands at the World Cup.
- Virat Kohli averages a mere 25.33 from 6 ODIs in Bengaluru
- A win can help Netherlands secure their place at next year’s Champions Trophy
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 12, 2023 10:19 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Netherlands full squad
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah CroesNov 12, 2023 10:10 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Weather Report!
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: No need to fret about the weather tonight as Bengaluru ensures clear skies throughout the day. Over the past two weeks, the city has encountered its share of rain, even contributing to Pakistan's dramatic win over New Zealand through DLS method. Despite the looming threat of rain, recent matches have remained undisturbed, and today's game is likely to follow suit. The weather has notably improved, with a hint of winter settling in and a refreshing nip in the air. Although the IMD issued a yellow alert in the city three days ago, there are no such concerns, at least not on Diwali match day.Nov 12, 2023 10:00 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: A worrying Kohli trivia
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Did you know… Virat Kohli has an average of just 25.33 in ODIs at Bengaluru? His scores at this venue in the six games are 0, 8, 34, 0, 21 and 89. A total of 152 runs. To think that the Chinnaswamy is Kohli's home ground in the IPL at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. And while his IPL record at this ground is pretty formidable, he hasn't been able to carry it forward and replicate it in the 50-overs. Well, as they say, it's never too late. A substantial innings today could change the narrative, offering the entire cricket-crazed nation of India the perfect Diwali gift they've been waiting for.Nov 12, 2023 09:50 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Netherlands' silver lining
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Their campaign may have come to an end, the Netherlands have punched above their weight with wins over South Africa and Bangladesh. While the team overall may not have gotten the desired results, there have been a few individual performances that are worth singling out. With 14 and 12 wickets respectively, Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek have been their two highest wicket takers. The batters haven't tasted the kind of success their bowlers have but captain Scott Edwards' half-centuries against the Proteas and the Bangla tigers were morale-boosters. Netherland would be hoping for these three to bring out their best if they wish to slay giants India.Nov 12, 2023 09:40 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Aryan Dutt's opportunity is finally here
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Young Aryan Dutt has played a crucial role in the Netherlands' World Cup campaign, picking 10 wickets from 8 matches. While he has picked a couple of big wickets including that of Jonny Bairstow and Tom Latham, the 20-year-old is eyeing the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. Going by Kohli's current form, any bowler would be lucky to get his wicket. He has set the World Cup ablaze by scoring over 500 runs including two centuries and two fifties.
"All wickets are important for me, but I would love to dismiss Kohli. I consider that wicket as the best gift in this World Cup," Dutt, who was inspired by none other than MS Dhoni to pick up the sport, had said.Nov 12, 2023 09:30 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Who's in, who's out?
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: In an ideal scenario, with this being a somewhat inconsequential tie, we might have expected the seniors to be given a rest. However, don't expect any significant changes in today's contest. While you might observe a couple of tweaks, it's unlikely that a complete overhaul will be executed. Considering Jasprit Bumrah's workload management and the fact that he has missed only one game since his return, it's reasonable to expect him to be rested, with Shardul Thakur likely to step in. Another potential discussion could be Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan replacing Virat Kohli, but not sure if the management will actually go ahead in that direction. Let us know what you think should be India's Playing XI for today's contest.Nov 12, 2023 09:20 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: What to expect!
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: A clear cut answer would be: The Indian bowling juggernaut. I mean, when was the last time you saw any bowling attack wreaking havoc the way this Indian team is? Possibly never. The only other team that comes to mind would be the Australia team of the early 2000s. Heck, even they had their moments. When India's World Cup began, it was all about their batters as teams like Afghanistan and New Zealand posted somewhat decent totals against them, but soon this tournament has become all about their bowlers. Bowling England out for 129, Sri Lanka for 55 and the in-form South Africa for 83… it doesn't get more ruthless than this.Nov 12, 2023 09:10 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: How the head-to-head contests have played out
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Surprisingly, the only two times India and the Netherlands have crossed paths in ODIs is in World Cups. In 2003, the Netherlands bowled exceedingly well to restrict the famed Indian batting line-up to just 204, before Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble extinguished any hopes of an upset. Eight years down the line in 2011, India made it 2-0 when Yuvraj Singh's 2/43 and 51 not out got them over the line successfully chasing down 190 with five wickets to spare. With Round 3 loading today, all eyes would be on the Netherlands to pull a rabbit out of the hat in a tournament with no shortage of unexpected results.Nov 12, 2023 09:00 AM IST
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Hello, Welcome! And a very Happy Diwali
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Good morning, everyone! Before we dive into the excitement of the final league game of this tournament, we want to extend warm Diwali wishes to you and our entire HT family. We hope you have a joyful and safe celebration.
India vs Netherlands Live Score, IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Good morning, everyone! Before we dive into the excitement of the final league game of this tournament, we want to extend warm Diwali wishes to you and our entire HT family. We hope you have a joyful and safe celebration.

Now, onto the cricket action on this festive occasion! It's not every day that we see the Indian cricket team playing during such celebratory times, but then again, it's not every day that the World Cup graces Indian soil. The anticipation is building up as we approach the final league game before the highly anticipated, emotionally-charged, nerve-racking and heart-pumping semifinals. But, before we get ahead of ourselves, India face one last opponent – the spirited Netherlands. They have surprised a couple of teams along the way and would want to finish their campaign on a high against the team to beat. INDIA.
