India moved closer to victory on a featherbed of a pitch in Wellington after taking three wickets in the first two sessions on the final day against New Zealand.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell makes a call during day five. (AFP) more less

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Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna struck in the morning session to leave the hosts in a spot of bother. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj joined the action in the second session, dismissing Tom Blundell, owing to a fantastic review by skipper Shubman Gill.

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India could have had Daryl Mitchell back in the hut, but the visitors weren't able to capitalise on three chances. First Akash Deep missed a sure-shot run-out chance. Prasidh then got the inside edge but there was no fielder at forward short leg. And finally, Devdutt Padikkal couldn't grab hold on to half-chance.

New Zealand’s chances of winning were all but shut heading into Day 5, and hence, the equation was simple: bat out the entire day.

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{{^usCountry}} Overnight batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made little effort to keep the scoreboard moving, with their primary objective being to defend their wickets. It was only a matter of time before India found a breakthrough, and Sundar finally provided the opening wicket of the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overnight batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made little effort to keep the scoreboard moving, with their primary objective being to defend their wickets. It was only a matter of time before India found a breakthrough, and Sundar finally provided the opening wicket of the day. {{/usCountry}}

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On the fifth delivery of the 56th over, Sundar got some good drift, prompting Conway (65) to come forward in defence with an angled bat. However, the ball caught a thick inside edge before Pant completed a neat catch. Four overs later, Prasidh joined the party, dismissing Rachin for 37.

Ravindra fell to a poor shot, one that came against the run of play. Prasidh bowled a length delivery that angled away from the left-hander. Rachin went at it with hard hands, and the outside edge flew to KL Rahul, who made no mistake in completing the catch. India had their second breakthrough of the morning. Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell then dug in, ensuring New Zealand didn't lose any more wickets.

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The second session saw Kamboj getting the better of New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Blundell for 15. The umpire had given it not out, but Gill decided to challenge the decision and was rewarded for the same. The wicket came just three overs prior to the new ball being available and hence was a big moment in the game. The ball kept a little low and Blundell tried to defend the ball. The delivery then kissed the outside edge and Pant took a low catch.

However, Mitchell and Glenn Phillips then dug their heels to keep the Indian attack at bay. The second session ended with India needing five more wickets for the win.

India's batting

Previously, India had declared their first innings at 720/9, powered by centuries from KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128). Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with scores of 98, 80, 85 and 78, respectively.

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