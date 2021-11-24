India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ 1st Test Live on TV and Online

After blanking New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series, Team India will now host the Black Caps in a two-match Test series. The first of which begins on Thursday, November 25, at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. New Zealand have never won a Test series in India but they have a more-than-decent chance this year as India, led by stand-in captan Ajinkya Rahane, will be without stalwarts like Kl Rahul (injury), Virat Kohli (missing the first Test, Mohammed Shami (rested), Jasprit Bumrah (rested), and Rishabh Pant (rested). But the question is; can they do it against a depleted yet talented Indian side on their home soil?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the meantime, let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test:

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begins at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (November 25). Toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st IND vs NZ Test here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON