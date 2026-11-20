First, that ramp shot. Because not often do you see an Indian opener find the time and the cheek to sink to his knees and guide the ball over the slip cordon, particularly outside the subcontinent. It’s a T20 shot but a tantalisingly easy trap in Tests. An almost-new red ball banged in short with close-in fielders waiting for an edge, no foot movement followed by just a fleeting moment of hand-eye coordination—you can’t not be on the edge of your seat every time it happens. Everyone, but Yashasvi Jaiswal, it seemed, though.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 runs in the 1st innings of the Wellington Test against New Zealand. (AP)

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Bristling with confidence founded on a stellar run in the unofficial Tests leading up to the Basin Reserve Test, Jaiswal peeled off a classic counterattacking innings that stopped 15 runs short of what would have been a befitting hundred. Outlasting the disappointment of not getting that hundred however were the thrill of a modern game that had covertly engulfed the Test impact of it. And if the ramp shot was a crude version of it, a backfoot punch, followed by a cover drive—all three boundaries, and only in the space of six deliveries—were the more sophisticated variants.

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To put everything into context, this was right after Jaiswal had got to his fifty. And while generally this is where Test specialists ready themselves for another fifty-run grind, Jaiswal seemed to take it as a cue to free his arms. Jacob Duffy was pitching just further of length, and so Jaiswal just went for a massive heave that even the broadcaster’s camera seemed to lose sight of for a few seconds. Again a typical T20 jailbreak shot, only there was no apparent need for it, not when India were cruising along in pursuit of 368. But Duffy got baited into shortening his length and lost his line in the process. He strayed to the leg side; Jaiswal earned himself a comfortably glanced four. Duffy had lost control of his lines.

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Deep Dive How did Yashasvi Jaiswal put New Zealand's bowlers under pressure in the Wellington Test? Jaiswal used improvised, attacking shots—including ramps, pulls and drives—to score quickly and disrupt New Zealand's field placements. India added 45 runs in six overs during one attacking spell. How many runs did Yashasvi Jaiswal score against New Zealand in the Wellington Test? Jaiswal scored 85 off 89 deliveries before Matt Henry dismissed him. His innings included a half-century and several boundaries behind the wicket. What was India's score after Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's opening partnership in Wellington? India reached 159/1 at stumps on Day 2, with Jaiswal out for 85 and Rahul unbeaten on 52. They had put on 130 for the first wicket, leaving India 209 runs behind New Zealand's 368.

{{^usCountry}} It was the kind of approach you won’t expect from KL Rahul, but that’s the tenet of complementary batting expected of an opening pair these days. Modern batters like Jaiswal, however, are more comfortable living with their errors. So instead of curbing his range after a wild waft saw the ball go right through Glenn Phillips’s hands at gully in the eighth over, Jaiswal kept targeting that area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was the kind of approach you won’t expect from KL Rahul, but that’s the tenet of complementary batting expected of an opening pair these days. Modern batters like Jaiswal, however, are more comfortable living with their errors. So instead of curbing his range after a wild waft saw the ball go right through Glenn Phillips’s hands at gully in the eighth over, Jaiswal kept targeting that area. {{/usCountry}}

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There was, of course, the ramp, and then the backfoot punch for a four behind backward point. In the same vein came another reminder of Jaiswal’s inventiveness as twice he opened the face of his bat to guide the ball through the slip cordon for boundaries. Out of an innings of 85 where 28 runs came between fine leg and third man, that phase of Jaiswal’s innings couldn’t have been more defiantly cutting-edge.

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Driving up the excitement, however, were vignettes of the shots that got Jaiswal going after surviving three streaky boundaries. While Rahul slipped into a much familiar vigilant mode that would slowly turn hope into expectation, Jaiswal wasn’t waiting around. Going against the time-honoured Test tradition of blocking straight deliveries, leaving the wider balls and going after the rank bad ones, Jaiswal was done choosing. The Wellington pitch helped too, easing out into a grassy but flat paradise into the fifth session of the Test. Second and third days are usually the sweet spot for stroke players, and Jaiswal wasn’t letting go of whatever chances that came his way.

Only thing is, New Zealand’s bowling can be exceptionally disciplined at home conditions. So something had to give way to make them flustered. And by engaging them with his improvised shots, Jaiswal achieved exactly that. Three overs after Matt Henry couldn’t muster enough support to review a genuine leg-before appeal against Rahul, Jaiswal literally walked into a majestic drive. That, three balls after Jaiswal had straight driven by presenting the full face of his bat, was a sign for Latham to pull a tired and frustrated Henry—clearly the quickest among all Kiwi pacers–out of the attack.

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Duffy, Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson came in on cue but by then Jaiswal had also started working on a plan to disrupt New Zealand’s placements. He pulled and drove, forcing Latham to spread out his field. And if that occasionally interfered in keeping their slip cordon breach free, Jaiswal would promptly pounce on that opportunity as well. Balancing the three boundaries he had squeezed behind, Jaiswal garnered 27 runs through mid-off too. New Zealand were in a fix.

Not only did India add 45 runs inside six overs during that passage of play, Jaiswal had effectively outsmarted New Zealand in a scintillating exhibition of modern Test batting. New Zealand expectedly regrouped and restrategised, as a result of which Henry came back to bowl with the wicketkeeper standing up, something you rarely get to see. Of course, if you get in, you must go on. Especially if we are talking about Jaiswal, who has built a reputation for carving big hundreds. But this form of Test batting, not one for the aesthetics but neither unattractive, can be devastatingly effective too.

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