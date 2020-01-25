India vs New Zealand: ‘Aag to tumne lagayi hai pardes mein’ - Ranveer Singh’s special praise for India batsman after Auckland win

cricket

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:16 IST

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and India batsman Shreyas Iyer engaged in a funny conversation on social media that left the fans in splits. Iyer slammed an unbeaten half-century and played a pivotal role in India’s victory in the first T20I at Eden Park as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Following India’s win, Ranveer and Iyer were seen having a light-hearted conversation on social media after the actor uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram.

Also Read: Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate

Iyer’s comment on one of Ranveer’s photo read: “aag hai bhai”. To this, Ranveer replied: “Aag to tumne lagayi hai pardes mein Shreyas Babu.”

Also Read: He’s not a natural keeper: Shastri gives comeback roadmap to Pant

Iyer proved why keeping a specialist batsman at No.4 and backing him can pay rich dividends by leading India to a six-wicket win in the first T20. Coming in to bat at No.4, Iyer smashed an unbeaten 58 off 29 balls to help India chase down a challenging 204-run target with an over to spare at the Eden Park. The Mumbai right-hander also explained how India made a 200+ run chase look effortless.

“We needed one important partnership, ground was small and in four overs 50 can also be made on this ground, so we decided one boundary an over and then bowler also comes under pressure,” Shreyas Iyer said of his and Pandey’s mindset during the chase while speaking to teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on ‘Chahal Tv’.

Also Read: Will Pant come back? Asks reporter, Rahul gives short but precise answer

The No. 4 batsman came out to bat after Kohli (45) and KL Rahul (56) departed and India were in a spot of bother chasing the challenging target. Iyer underlined his potential once again as he joined hands with Manish Pandey (14 not out) to hit two sixes and a boundary in penultimate over of the game to take India over the line.

“It feels good to finish the match and that too by hitting a six,” Iyer said.