‘One boundary an over’: Shreyas Iyer explains India’s strategy in 204-run chase against New Zealand in Auckland

cricket

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 10:20 IST

Shreyas Iyer proved why keeping a specialist batsman at No.4 and backing him can pay rich dividends by leading India to a six-wicket win in the first T20I against New Zealand at Auckland on Friday. Coming in to bat at No.4, Iyer smashed an unbeaten 58 off 29 balls to help India chase down a challenging 204-run target with an over to spare at the Eden Park, Auckland. The Mumbai right-hander also explained how India made a 200+ run chase look effortless.

“We needed one important partnership, ground was small and in four overs 50 can also be made on this ground, so we decided one boundary an over and then bowler also comes under pressure,” Shreyas Iyer said of his and Pandey’s mindset during the chase while speaking to teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on ‘Chahal Tv’.

The No. 4 batsman came out to bat after Kohli (45) and KL Rahul (56) departed and India were in a spot of bother chasing the challenging target. Iyer underlined his potential once again as he joined hands with Manish Pandey (14 not out) to hit two sixes and a boundary in penultimate over of the game to take India over the line.

“It feels good to finish the match and that too by hitting a six,” Iyer said.

Iyer also highlighted the importance of learning the art of finishing matches from the like of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“My aim is to always finish games whatever time I spend on the pitch. We have players like Virat bhai, Rohit bhai who finish games and staying with them helps you learn,” he added.

India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Auckland on Sunday.