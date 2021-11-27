IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel pips two legends to script massive Indian record with 5th five-wicket haul

Indian spinner Axar Patel on Saturday pipped two legends of the game to script a massive record for the country with his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He achieved the feat during the third evening of the opening Test against New Zealand at Kanpur's Green Park stadium.

Dismissing Tim Southee, with an in-angler that straightened only a tad off the pitch to outfox the batter, in the 128th over of the second innings, Axar completed his fifth five-wicket haul in what is his fourth Test appearance. With the five-fer, he became the Indian with most five-wicket hauls in first four Tests, joining the likes of former English pacer Tom Richardson and ex-Australian seamer Rodney Hogg. The only cricketer to have more five-wicket hauls than the trio is former Australian cricketer Charlie Turner, who had six fiver-fers in his first four appearances.

The previous most by Indians in Tests is three each by former cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan and Narendra Hirwani.

He also equalled Hogg's 1978 feat of most five-wicket hauls in Tests in the year of debut. Hogg had picked his fifth five-fer in just three Tests in 1978.

Axar also became the joint second fastest to five five-wicket hauls in Tests, alongside Turner and Richardson. Hogg was the fastest cricketer to the feat.

Earlier in the day, he dismissed veteran batsman Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and New Zealand opener Tom Latham for 95 in a single spell after lunch before returning after tea to get rid of Tom Blundell and Southee to complete his five-wicket haul.

This was also his sixth consecutive innings where he picked four or more wickets in Tests, joining former English cricketer Johnny Briggs in the third spot. Sri Lankan legend Muthiah Muralidaran and former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis hold the record in this category with nine consecutive innings, followed boy Turner, with eight.