India were reduced to 117/7 early on Day 3 of the second Test at Christchurch, still 239 runs behind New Zealand. The ball was still seaming around, and India only had a flicker of hope. Dhruv Jurel was that solitary source of optimism.

Dhruv Jurel scored 88 runs in the 1st innings of the Christchurch Test. (AFP) more less

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Trust is an important construct of Jurel’s game. He must trust the tail, for he can’t be a basher on a regular basis given how low down the order he is asked to bat. Jurel had a decision to make. To hit out on a seaming surface would have been the easier choice. Rishabh Pant would have likely done that. Jurel chose to trust.

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Picked as a specialist batter but pushed down to bat at No.7, Jurel kept faith in No.9 Akash Deep, No.10 Gurnoor Brar, and even No.11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Deep Dive How did Dhruv Jurel score 88 against New Zealand in the Christchurch Test? Jurel made 88 off 170 deliveries, combining a patient defence with controlled scoring as the innings progressed. He trusted the lower-order batters rather than taking unnecessary risks on a seaming surface. How much did India's lower order contribute with Dhruv Jurel at Christchurch? India's last three wickets added 129 of the team's 246 runs. Akash Deep made 29 in an eighth-wicket stand with Jurel, while Jurel and Gurnoor Brar added 64 for the ninth wicket. Was Dhruv Jurel's 88 enough to put India ahead in the Christchurch Test? No. India were bowled out for 246 after New Zealand had made 356, giving the hosts a 110-run first-innings lead. Jurel's resistance gave India a fighting chance, but New Zealand later extended their advantage.

Together, India’s last three wickets posted 129 of the 246 runs they scored giving the visitors a fighting chance to compete.

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{{^usCountry}} Batting in the lower order is a less valued competency for a specialist batter. From time to time, the weaker batter loses patience and wafts at wider balls he must not play. He would take blows to the body - Akash and Brar both suffered heavily - that could impact the main batter’s resolve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Batting in the lower order is a less valued competency for a specialist batter. From time to time, the weaker batter loses patience and wafts at wider balls he must not play. He would take blows to the body - Akash and Brar both suffered heavily - that could impact the main batter’s resolve. {{/usCountry}}

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It’s the equivalent of living on the edge even after choosing the less dangerous alternative. Steve Waugh was a master at doing that. VVS Laxman was equally adept. Jurel would love a batting promotion, but while batting down the order, he does know how to shepherd the tail.

“Every time a tail ender came out to bat, I would remind him how (frustrated) they felt as bowlers when a tail ender kept batting. They would then respond with ‘Yes, Yes, Yes’,” Jurel told reporters. “Bowlers don’t like to defend too much. It’s very important to tell him to keep calm. To try and give them some sort of confidence.”

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Jurel, fast growing in reputation for his batting, first made a name for himself with a rescue act in the Ranchi Test against England in February 2024 where most of his courageous 90 was crafted with the tail.

Jurel’s first Test innings at Rajkot in the previous game of that series was at No.8 and he has had to work his way up the order by the dint of consistent scoring.

His 88 in the first innings at Christchurch marked his fourth fifty in five Test innings, one of which was a hundred.

As a batter, Jurel is unflappable. It may be a part of the character imbibed by this son of an army man while growing up. Jurel’s father Nem Chand was there in the crowd on his first out-of-country trip and he got a salute from his boy on completing a half-century.

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Jurel’s stroke play is all hands. He allows the ball to come close to his body even before taking the liberty to nudge and flick. He is an accomplished driver, which he showed right through his innings on Sunday, but minus the flourish. Hard hands sometimes, but mighty effective with an impregnable defence. Jurel comes across as a batter who knows how to make a living within his limitations and blossoms as he goes along.

On a more consistent basis, Jurel is now making it to playing elevens in the same team as Pant. With innings such as his rearguard action in Christchurch, he is upholding that faith.

In Jurel’s old-school construction of an innings, there may also be a message for some of the more gifted batters in the Indian lineup that patience is a virtue that will always have a place in the longer format, especially when the match is on knife edge.

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