India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 3: NZ 140/5 at Stumps in chase of 540; Ashwin bags 3-for, 60 for Mitchell
India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates: India take complete control in the ongoing Test in Mumbai as New Zealand lose both their openers and Ross Taylor in the 540-run chase on Day 3. Tom Latham was the first man to depart on 6, Will Young was dismissed on 20. All the three wickets were plucked by R Ashwin. Then, it was a gritty, hardworking partnership between Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell that steadied New Zealand's ship. Soon after they brought up their half-century stand, Mitchell notched up his 2nd Test 50. Their joy didn't last long as Mitchell went for a wild hoick off Axar Patel and ended up holing out to Jayant Yadav on 60. Soon after the 73-run stand, a mix-up between Tom Blundell and Nicholls resulted in the former losing his wicket. They didn't lose anymore wickets as Rachin Ravindra and Nicholls played out the rest of the overs. Meanwhile, a superb batting display helped India reach 276/7 in second innings before they declared, leaving New Zealand a gigantic fourth-inning target. Mayank Agarwal emerged as the top-scorer with his 62, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill, who scored 47 each. Axar Patel too made healthy contribution towards the end, blasting an unbeaten 41 in just 26 balls. Among the New Zealand bowlers, the seamers failed to pluck a single wicket. Ajaz Patel, the usual suspect returned with four wickets in the second innings. Rachin Ravindra scalped the other three. Mayank and Pujara had resumed the action on Day 3 from the overnight score of 69-0. The pair added a 100-run partnership. India had earlier piled 325 in their first innings, which saw Mayank score 150 and Ajaz bagging all the 10 wickets. New Zealand in response were skittled for 62 with R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj leading India's bowling attack.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 05:33 PM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Curtains down
This is all we have for you today from an entertaining Day 3. Thank you so much for joining us. We will be back tomorrow morning and unless a miracle takes place, you can expect India to wrap up the game and the match very quickly. We will see you again tomorrow morning. Until then, it's goodbye.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 05:29 PM
India vs New Zealand: Another good day for India
Another day that belonged to India. They have been dominant all day, taking the honours of all three sessions. It began with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara stitching a 100-run opening stand. They made 62 and 47, respectively, before Shubman Gill (47) and Virat Kohli (36) continued on the momentum. Rachin Ravindra (3 wickets) and Ajaz Patel (4) then came back strong and eventually, with Axar Patel unbeaten on 41, Kohli declared at 276/7.
In response, R Ashwin bagged three wickets to leave NZ reeling at 55/3. Tom Latham scored 6, while Will Young and Ross Taylor could only manage 20 and 6, respectively. Then, Daryl Mitchell (60) and Henry Nicholls stitched a crucial 73-run stand before Mitchell threw his wicket off Axar Patel. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 36 and and Rachin Ravindra on 2 as NZ ended the day at 140/5
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 05:22 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: STUMPS ON DAY 3
R Ashwin bowled the final over of the day.
Henry Nicholls (36*) and Rachin Ravindra (2*) take NZ to 140/5 after 45 overs. The Blacks Caps still need 400 runs to win
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 05:15 PM
IND vs NZ LIVE: 2 overs to go
NZ are 140/5 after 43 overs. 2 more overs to go
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 05:09 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: A streaky boundary for Nicholls
CUT, LUCK, AND 4! The ball takes off after pitching on good length. Nicholls goes for a cut but the steep bounce comes off the edge and flies over the slip fielder for 4.
NZ are 138/5 after 41 overs.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 05:07 PM
TIME LEFT ON DAY 3
5 overs left and we have 20-odd minutes to go
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 05:06 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: 40 overs gone
Rachin Ravindra creams the last ball of the over straight to Axar Patel at mid-off.
NZ are 134/5, need 406 more runs to win
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 05:01 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: The equation
New Zealand are 130/5 after 38 overs.
NZ need 410 more runs to win. India need 5 more wickets
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:58 PM
IND vs NZ: A BLUNDER COSTS BLUNDELL HIS WICKET
OUT! RUN OUT! What happened there? Blundell looks to take a single through mi-off. He took off immediately but Nicholls didn't move. Blundell scampered back but to no use. The ball straight to Bharat, who did well to release a quick, acccurate through to Saha. And the Bengal stumper did the rest
He's gone for a duck.
NZ are 129/5 after 37 overs
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:47 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: SIX AND OUT
SIX! Daryl Mitchell is enjoying himself out there. As Ajit Agarkar says in the comm box, he has been the highlight of htis inngs. Floated up from Axar and Mitchell gets to the pitch of the ball and tonks the ball for a 6 over long on
OUT! one shot too many. He's gone. Skips down the pitch, goes for a huge hoick of long off. But doesn't time and it ball goes into the hands of Jayant Yadav at deep cover.
NZ are 129/4 after 35 overs.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:38 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: AXAR TO NICHOLLS- 4
FOUR! Reverse sweeps Axar Patel for 4.
NZ are 121-3 after 33 overs.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:35 PM
NICHOLLS BEATEN BY ASHWIN
BEATEN! How's that missed the off stump? An absolute peach of a ball from Ashwin. Pitches on off stump line, turns away from left-hander Nicholls ever so slightly, beats the outside edge and also the off stump.
NZ are 114/3 after 32 overs.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:28 PM
IND vs NZ Live Score: 50 UP FOR DARYL MITCHELL
FOUR! Mitchell collects four through third man
FOUR AND THAT'S HIS FIFTY! He clips the ball off his pads to collect four through fine leg
NZ are 109/3 after 30 overs. Their 50-run stand is also up
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:22 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: 4, 4, missed stumping, 4
FOUR! Jayant strays down leg and the ball races down to the fine leg fence. Umpire gives it four leg-byes but the replay showed that the ball clipped Daryl Mitchell's bat. He should but will not get those runs.
FOUR! THIS TIME, THERE IS NO DOUBT! Floated around off stump from Jayant Yadav and Mitchell brings out the reverse sweep and collects 4 through deep backward point
MISSED STUMPING! SAHA, who barely sets a foot wrong with gloves on, has let this one go. Yadav beats Nicholls on the flight and the left-hander was off-balance and moving forward when the ball reached Saha's gloves.
BUT IT'S A NO-BALL so Saha will be a relieved man.
FOUR! Short and straight from Yadav and Nicholls muscles the ball off his backfoot through deep mid-wicket for 4.
NZ are 101-3 after 29 overs.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:18 PM
India vs New Zealand: Tidy over
A tidy over from Umesh Yadav, gives away just one run.
NZ are 87/3, need 453 runs to win
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:09 PM
IND vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell takes charge
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell takes charge and is trying to build the rescue act for New Zealand. He finishes Umesh Yadav's previous over with a boundary, taking his individual score to 38. Meanwhile, five runs come off the over. NZ: 86/3
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:05 PM
IND vs NZ: Jayant is back into the attack
India get Jayant Yadav back into the attack and the spinner starts with a two-run over. NZ: 81-3
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 04:01 PM
IND vs NZ: India lose second review
A huge appeal for caught-behind against Daryl Mitchell by Umesh Yadav and the captain. However, the wicket-keeper was not very sure. India still went for the review and TV replay confirms there was no edge involved. NZ: 78-3
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:53 PM
IND vs NZ: Umesh Yadav comes into the attack
Umesh Yadav bowls his first over of the innings. The pacer starts off with a five-run over as New Zealand reach 75/3. Daryl Mitchell is playing on 30, his partner Nicholls is on 9.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:48 PM
IND vs NZ: Nicholls, Mitchell rotate strike
Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell deal in singles and fetch three runs from the previous over bowled by Ashwin. NZ: 70-3
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:42 PM
IND vs NZ: Refreshments come in for players
So far the match is hanging in India's favour as New Zealand go three down with just 67 on the board. Daryl Mitchell has stayed in the middle for 45 balls, in which he has scored 27 runs. Henry Nicholls is the new man in and he is playing on 4.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:40 PM
IND vs NZ: DRS saves Mitchell
DRS saves Daryl Mitchell after he is given out LBW by the umpire off Ashwin's bowling. The batter was sure of an inside edge and so was the case.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:34 PM
IND vs NZ: Huge LBW appeal
Plenty happening in the middle and things don't look good for the visitors. The previous over by Axar Patel saw Daryl Mitchell hitting the spinner for a six and a single but it also included a huge LBW appeal against Henry Nicholls. NZ: 63-3
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:30 PM
IND vs NZ: Ross Taylor pays the price
Ross Taylor bites the dust, plays a rash shot and gets a top edge. The ball balloons up in the air before settling down in Wriddhiman Saha's gloves. Ashwin gets his third from the innings as Ross Taylor is dismissed on 6. NZ: 56/3 | need 485 runs to win
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:22 PM
IND vs NZ: Most 50+ Tests wickets in a calendar year by Indians
4 - R Ashwin (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021)*
3 - Anil Kumble (1999, 2004, 2006)
3 - Harbhajan Singh (2001, 2002, 2008)
2 - Kapil Dev (1979, 1983)
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:20 PM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin breaks the partnership
R Ashwin breaks the 32-run stand between Will Young and Daryl Mitchell, the former departs on 20. NZ: 45/2 | need 495 runs to win
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:17 PM
IND vs NZ: Positive intent
New Zealand batters show some positive intent. Two runs come off Axar Patel's previous over as New Zealand total reach 45-1.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:13 PM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin re-introduced into the attack
R Ashwin is brought back into the attack and the bowler is welcomed by a lofted drive by Will Young. The batter hits the ball straight over the spinner's head for a boundary. He also gets a second boundary in the over and this time he plays it square of the wicket. NZ: 43-1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:09 PM
IND vs NZ: Jayant Yadav joins Axar
Daryl Mitchell is taking things in his hands and the batter is hitting a boundary in almost every over. He steps forward and hits Jayant Yadav's delivery over mid-on for a four. A total of six runs come in the over. NZ: 35-1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:06 PM
IND vs NZ: Bowling change
Axar Patel replaces Mohammed Siraj as seven runs come off it. What's interesting is Daryl Mitchell got an edge in the final ball but fortunate for the batter as it didn't carry to the slip fielder. NZ: 29-1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:03 PM
IND vs NZ: Injury updates
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 03:00 PM
IND vs NZ: Great commitment by Siraj
Mohammed Siraj pitches it slightly up and Daryl Mitchell plays it down the ground straight towards the bowler. Siraj bends down on his followthrough and gets enough connection to stop the ball racing away to the boundary ropes. Meanwhile, four runs come off the over. NZ: 22/1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:56 PM
IND vs NZ: A rare boundary
Will Young gets away as his miscued shot lands in a safe place and then runs to the boundary at backward square leg. Four runs come off the over bowled by Ashwin. NZ: 18/1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:52 PM
IND vs NZ: Back to back maidens
Mohammed Siraj bowls back to back maidens as New Zealand find it difficult to rotate the strike. NZ: 14/1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:49 PM
IND vs NZ: First run after Tea
Slightly wide by Ashwin and Daryl Mitchell pushes it in front of mid-on for a quick single. He is off the mark. NZ: 14/1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:46 PM
IND vs NZ: Huge LBW appeal
Mohammed Siraj pitches a length ball and it hits Will Young on his pads. Although it looked like it was missing the leg stumps but the bowler and skipper still decides to go for a review. TV replay shows that although the impact was on the line, it was missing the stumps. India lose their review. NZ: 13/1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:40 PM
IND vs NZ: Action resumes after Tea
Mohammed Siraj will start the proceedings in the final session of the day. Will Young to be on strike as Daryl Mitchell joins him at the other end.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:22 PM
IND vs NZ: Tea
There's something wrong with the spider-cam and due to it early Tea has been called by the umpire. India are in top at the moment picking the early wicket, something they would have hoped for. New Zealand go into the interval on 13/1 as they need another 527 runs to win.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:19 PM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin strikes early
R Ashwin strikes early as he traps Tom Latham LBW on 6. However, the Kiwi skipper went for a review but TV replay confirmed it was out, so New Zealand lose their skipper and a review. NZ: 13/1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:14 PM
IND vs NZ: Couple of runs
Another brilliant over by Mohammed Siraj, especially the final ball, which kept low almost striking the off stick on its way to the keeper. Meanwhile, two runs come off it. NZ: 13-0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:07 PM
IND vs NZ: Siraj starts off with 7 runs
Mohammed Siraj starts off with a seven-run over, Tom Latham gets one while Will Young fetches six.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 02:03 PM
IND vs NZ: New Zealand's second innings start
New Zealand opening pair Tom Latham and Will Young have arrived in the middle. Mohammed Siraj will lead the attack for India.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:54 PM
IND vs NZ: Cameo by Axar Patel
A late cameo by Axar Patel as he returns unbeaten on 41. Jayant Yadav was dismissed on 6.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:51 PM
IND vs NZ: India declare at 276-7
Jayant Yadav is the last man to depart as Ajaz Patel picks his 14th wicket of the day. Meanwhile, that will be it as Virat Kohli waves his hands, asking his batters to return. So India declare at 276-5 and have gained a healthy lead of 539 runs.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:46 PM
IND vs NZ: Runs come easy for Axar
Axar Patel is making things look very easy at the moment as he slams rookie Rachin Ravindra for a six and a four and also takes a single. He is batting on 36 off 27 balls. IND: 265-6 | lead by 528 runs
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:43 PM
IND vs NZ: Rare maiden over
Ajaz Patel delivers a rare maiden. IND: 254-6 | lead by 517 runs
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:40 PM
IND vs NZ: The runs keep coming
Despite losing wickets in quick succession, India continue the attack on Kiwi spinner as Axar Patel hits Rachin Ravindra for a four and a couple of sixes. A wicket and 16 runs come off the over. IND: 254-6
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:36 PM
IND vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra strikes
Rachin Ravindra strikes as Kyle Jamieson takes a good catch at long-off. Wriddhiman Saha is the man dismissed on 13 as India lose their sixth wicket. IND: 238-5 | lead by 501 runs
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:33 PM
IND vs NZ: Lead above 500
Axar Patel smashes Ajaz Patel for a SIX. The left-hander comes down the track and connects the flighted delivery towards the long-on region. Meanwhile, India extend their lead beyond 500. IND: 238-5
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:29 PM
IND vs NZ: Saha gets down his knee and slaps the ball for a four
An uppish delivery by Ravindra as Wriddhiman Saha gets down on his knees and slaps the ball for a four towards the mid-wicket region. IND: 230-5
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:25 PM
IND vs NZ: New pair in the middle
India have started to lose wickets in a flurry as Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel are the new pair in the middle. The duo fetch four runs off Ajaj Patel's last over as India's second innings total move to 225-5. The lead currently stands at 488 runs.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:20 PM
IND vs NZ: Kohli out
Virat Kohli chops it back onto the stumps as India go 5 down. He departs on 36
IND: 217-5
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:14 PM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel strikes
Ajaz Patel bowls his first over in the second session and the spinner delivers a wicket straightaway. Shreyas Iyer is stumped on 14 as Ajaz picks his 13th wicket of the match. IND: 211-4
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:08 PM
IND vs NZ: Back to back sixes
Back to back sixes by Shreyas Iyer. He's hitting William Somerville towards the spin as the ball lands almost at the same region. Meanwhile, India's second innings total move beyond 200. IND: 211-3
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:04 PM
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer is the new man in
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in to join skipper Virat Kohli in the middle. IND: 198-3
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:01 PM
IND vs NZ: Gill misses out on 50
Shubman Gill misses out on 50 by three runs as Rachin Ravindra picks his first wicket of the match. He is caught at covers by Tom Latham. IND: 197-3
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:53 PM
IND vs NZ: Kohli whacks it for a four
Slightly short by Rachin Ravindra and Kohli goes on the backfoot and whacks it for a four towards the mid-wicket region. India also move their lead beyond the 450-mark. IND: 192-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:50 PM
IND vs NZ: Aakash Chopra on NZ's tactics
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:44 PM
IND vs NZ: Couple of singles
A couple of singles come in the over bowled by William Somerville as India reach 184-2, lead by 447 runs. Shubman Gill is playing on 43, while Kohli is batting on 26.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:36 PM
IND vs NZ: Gill reverse sweeps it for a four
Shubman Gill is not stopping. This time he reverse sweeps the ball past Ross Taylor for a FOUR. Good show by the youngster after Lunch, he did look a bit uncomfortable in the opening session. Meanwhile, seven runs come off the over. IND: 176-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:30 PM
IND vs NZ: Kohli-Gill take charge
Both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are charging against William Somerville as a they hit him for a six and a four. A total of 12 runs come off it as the pair also complete their 50-run partnership. IND: 169-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:22 PM
IND vs NZ: Gill charges
Shubman Gill takes the charge against Somerville and hits the spinner for a towering six towards the long-on fence. Eight runs come off the over. IND: 155-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:19 PM
IND vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra starts from other end
Rachin Ravindra starts from the other end as four runs come off the over. IND: 147-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:18 PM
IND vs NZ: Are Kiwis missing Wagner & Santner?
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:15 PM
IND vs NZ: Somerville starts with a single
A single comes in the previous over bowled by William Somerville as India move to 143-2.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:12 PM
IND vs NZ: Second session gets underway
The players are back after the interval as Virat Kohli will kick-off the proceedings in the second session. William Somerville will bowl his first over of the day. IND: 142-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:05 PM
IND vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal joins legend Sunil Gavaskar in elusive list
Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Sunday joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in an elusive list of openers after he scored an impressive 62 in the second innings against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He had earlier scored a gutsy 150 in the first innings of the second Test.
With his fifth half-century knock, Mayank became the fourth Indian opener to score two fifty-plus knocks in a Test in Mumbai. He joined the likes of Chetan Chauhan (52, 84 in 1978), Sunil Gavaskar (205, 73 in 1978) and Kris Srikkanth (71, 65 in 1987).
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 11:38 AM
IND vs NZ: Harsha on Gill's innings so far
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 11:34 AM
IND vs NZ: 1st session is done
The opening session of Day 3 is done and India made sure they tighten their grip in the contest. A total of 73 runs and two wickets come in the session as India extend their lead to 405 runs. Ajaz Patel, the usual suspect has picked both the Indian wickets in the second innings. IND: 142-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 11:24 AM
IND vs NZ: Superb stuff by Ajaz & India extend lead past 400
Ajaz Patel delivers three brilliant balls to Virat Kohli and also taking a review in the second. However, this time the third umpire was sure of an inside edge. Meanwhile, six runs come off the over as India extend their lead beyond 400. IND: 139-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 11:20 AM
IND vs NZ: Jamieson keeps things tight
The batters are happy with just rotating the strike as Jamieson bowls a barrage of short bowls to contain the run flow. Good stuff by the tourists. IND: 133-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 11:12 AM
IND vs NZ: Gill, Kohli keep scoreboard ticking
A couple of singles by both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. India take their total to 130-2.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 11:06 AM
IND vs NZ: Tidy stuff by Ajaz
One run off the previous over by Ajaz Patel as India's total move to 128-2.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 11:05 AM
IND vs NZ: Jamieson employs short deliveries against Gill
Kyle Jamieson employs short deliveries against Shubman Gill, making it bit uncomfortable for the youngster. However, Gill makes a bit of room in the final delivery and whacks the short delivery towards the long-off region for a four. Five runs come off the over. IND: 127-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:54 AM
IND vs NZ: Confident display by Gill
Shubman Gill hits Tim Southee's short delivery for a four. Gets on his backfoot and pulls it straight towards mid-on region for a boundary as the chasing fielder Daryl Mitchell fails to stop the ball. Five runs come off the over. IND: 120-2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:48 AM
IND vs NZ: Pujara departs
Ajaz Patel continues to make his impact as Cheteshwar Pujara is caught at slips by Ross Taylor on 47. India go two down as Ajaz picks his 12th wicket of the match. IND: 115/2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:38 AM
IND vs NZ: Words of appreciation
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:36 AM
IND vs NZ: Excellent review, Pujara survives
Ajaz Patel almost had his 12th wicket of the match after he hits Pujara on the pads. The umpire had signaled it out but after discussing with his partner the batter went for a review. TV replay confirmed that the ball was going above the stumps. Nervy moment for Pujara but he survives in the end. IND: 113/1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:25 AM
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill is the new man in
Shubman Gill is the new man in as five runs and wicket come in Ajaz Patel's previous over. IND: 108-1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:23 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel picks his 11th wicket
Ajaz Patel picks his 11th wicket of the match. After smacking the spinner for a boundary towards the cover region, Mayank Agarwal goes for the aerial route towards the long-on fence. He is caught by Will Young at long-on as his stay in the middle comes to an end on 62. IND: 107-1
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:17 AM
IND vs NZ: Couple of runs for Pujara
A couple of runs for Pujara as India's total move to 103-0. The batter is now seven runs short from his half-century.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:14 AM
IND vs NZ: Caught and bowled opportunity
Mayank Agarwal charges down and plays it straight to Ajaz Patel, who gets his right hand in his followthrough but fails to hold on to the ball. IND: 101/0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:07 AM
IND vs NZ: Mayank takes a blow
Tim Southee maintains his aggressive approach and hits Mayank Agarwal on his right wrist with a short delivery. The batter went for a shot but failed to get any connection as medical attention was needed. Good news after a brief pause, the batter is good to go. IND: 100/0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 10:00 AM
IND vs NZ: 100-run partnership
Mayank Agarwal pushes a length delivery by Ajaz Patel for a single to bring up the 100-run stand between him and Mayank Agarwal. A good over from New Zealand's point of view as just one run come off it. IND: 100/0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:58 AM
IND vs NZ: First maiden over of the day
Tim Southee delivers the first maiden over of the day.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:51 AM
IND vs NZ: 50 for Mayank
Mayank Agarwal completes his 50 in style, comes down the track and slashes Ajaz Patel for a six towards the cover region. He does the same in the following delivery and this time he gets a four. A total of 10 runs come off the over. IND: 99-0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:47 AM
IND vs NZ: DRS saves Mayank
A huge LBW appeal by Tim Southee against Mayank Agarwal and the umpire raises his finger. However, the batter straightaway takes the review and TV replay confirms that there was an inside edge.
Meanwhile, excellent bit of fielding by Daryl Mitchell in the deep as he saves a boundary by putting in a brilliant dive. Gets a pat from Rachin Ravindra as the Indian pair run three. IND: 89-0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:42 AM
IND vs NZ: Pujara deals in boundaries
Another boundary from Pujara and what a confident shot that was. A short delivery by Ajaz and the batter pulls it over the fielder for a four at the mid-wicket region. Four runs come off the over. IND: 86-0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:38 AM
IND vs NZ: Edge but falls in front of Ross Taylor
Tim Southee starts with a length ball, pitched very close to the off stump as Mayank Agarwal plays it with soft hands. The ball takes an edge but bounces in front of Ross Taylor, who manages to save the ball from racing to the boundary ropes. Meanwhile, Agarwal flicks the fourth ball by Southee for a boundary as four runs come from the over. IND: 82-0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:34 AM
IND vs NZ: Pujara starts with a couple of boundaries
Cheteshwar Pujara comes down and gets top on the ball to flick it down the leg-side for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. He does the same in the following delivery as a total of nine runs come in the over. IND: 78-0
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:31 AM
IND vs NZ: Here we go!
The players have arrived in the middle as Ajaz Patel is set to start things rolling for the visitors. Mayank Agarwal will face the first delivery. Here we go as LIVE action gets underway on Day 3.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:25 AM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin on Wankhede track
“Wankhede is one pitch where the ball can turn and you can get a few good deliveries but if you have the idea and you're set, it's a place where stopping the runs of a batter can be incredibly hard. It's a lightning outfield, it's got bounce, the margin of error as a spinner is very less.”
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:19 AM
Pitch Report by Deep Dasgupta and Murali Kartik
“16 wickets fell on Day 2. Any cricketer would lick his fingers. It's been a cricketer's delight, this pitch. Ajaz Patel kept bowling in the right area. Mayank Agarwal loves to use his feet - sometimes he plays downtown and sometimes he hits over the top and then he tries to cut the ball using the depth of the crease. As a spinner, that's the biggest challenge. This is going to be a challenging pitch for a batter, but if you use your feet, you can still score runs. This pitch has a lot of help specially for the spinners.”
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:12 AM
IND vs NZ: Eyes on Mayank Agarwal
After notching 150 in the first innings, Mayank Agarwal will surely aim for twin centuries from the match. The opener is batting on 38* and it will be interesting to see if the opener can reach the triple digits in the second innings as well.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:09 AM
IND vs NZ: Huddle Talk
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:01 AM
IND vs NZ: 𝗦𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 on Day 3
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM - 1st Session
11:30 AM - 12:10 PM Lunch
12:10 PM - 02:33 PM 2nd Session
02:33 PM - 02:53 PM Tea Time
02:53 PM - 04:53 PM 3rd Session
96 Overs for the day
If 96 Overs aren't bowled, play can be extended to 05:23 PM
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 09:00 AM
IND vs NZ: 'If I don't put Ajaz under the pump'
India opener Mayank Agarwal, who was seen charging down the track on numerous occasion, during his gritty 150-run knock in the first innings, tried to explain his aggression against Ajaz Patel. Speaking after the close of play on Day 2, the India opener batter said: "For my batting, if I don't attack I'll get stuck, so if I don't put Ajaz under the pump, he will keep bowling in good areas.”
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:53 AM
IND vs NZ: We are almost ready
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:51 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel on what it feels to be a part of elite group
“I remember his (Kumble) 10-for,” Ajaz said after the day’s play. “I have seen highlights of that game plenty of times. It’s a very illustrious group to be a part of, it’s great to see his message and his kind words. Humbled and fortunate to be in that company." - Ajaz Patel after the close of play on Day 2
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:41 AM
IND vs NZ: Game respects game
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:39 AM
IND vs NZ: Special moment for Ajaz Patel
Ajaz Patel's name features at Wankhede Stadium's honour board. A special feat being acknowledged in a special board.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:32 AM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin's antics leaves viewers in splits
Senior India player R Ashwin had a comical moment on Day 2 as he straightaway went for a review after being cleaned up by Ajaz Patel. The decision by the spinner was lightning quick before he turned back to see that his bails had been dislodged.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:24 AM
IND vs NZ: Huge praise for Mohammed Siraj
“He did not allow us to miss anyone. We didn't talk about Ishant being injured, we didn't talk about Bumrah and Shami not playing, about whom we might have talked about in the last match. We feel the absence of Bumrah and Shami less when Mohammed Siraj is there.” - Aakash Chopra on Star Sports
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:16 AM
IND vs NZ: Kiwi legend on Kohli's decision to not enforce follow-on
"Most captains around the world sort of tend to urge towards not enforcing the follow-on. Mainly to rest bowlers because of managing their workload. However, India bowled only 28-29 overs and yes Kohli could've chosen to opt for follow-on and make huge inroads into New Zealand. But he didn't. And I don't think there's anything wrong with it. It'll make it incredibly difficult for New Zealand to make a comeback. It's almost impossible." - Daniel Vettori while speaking to ESPNCricinfo about India not enforcing the follow-on despite the massive lead.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:11 AM
IND vs NZ: ‘From maiden Test fifty to the dream ball secret’
Ross Taylor and Axar Patel laud each other after Day 2.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:09 AM
IND vs NZ: Siraj on his 'dream delivery' from Day 2
After folding India for 325 in their first innings, India seamer Mohammed Siraj decimated the New Zealand top-order picking three wickets in his first three overs. The wickets included opener Will Young (4), captain Tom Latham (10), and senior batter Ross Taylor (1).
Taylor was dismissed in a ball which came at a good pace and slight movement in the air, knocking off the batter's off stump on its way. Siraj, while addressing the press conference after the day's play on Saturday, termed it a "dream delivery".
"The plan was that we had set field for an inswing delivery and was aim to hit the pads but the way I was building my rhythm, I thought why not bowl an outswing. It was a dream delivery for any fast bowler," explained the Hyderabad seamer.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 07:50 AM
IND vs NZ: Why Pujara opened in place of Gill
Cheteshwar Pujara opened for India in place of Shubman Gill when India returned to bat in the second innings of the Mumbai Test on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now provided the reason behind Shubman Gill's absence.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 07:43 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel joins elite company
Meanwhile, 34-year-old Ajaz Patel, who had figures of 42.5-12-119-10, joined the 'Elite List', where he has late Jim Laker and Indian great Anil Kumble for company.
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 07:38 AM
IND vs NZ: What happened on Day 2
Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel had an unforgettable afternoon when he entered the annals of Test cricket history with a 10-wicket haul but Indian bowlers made it a forgettable evening for him as well as his team by dismissing the visitors for a paltry 62, taking a massive stride towards a series victory.
By the end of the day, India were 69 for no loss in their second innings with Virat Kohli deciding against enforcing the follow-on in second and final Test.
(PTI)
-
Sun, 05 Dec 2021 07:34 AM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand. India are already in a formidable position and would look to tighten their grip by taking the lead beyond 500, which looks very much possible with all the 10 wickets in hands. New Zealand seamers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, on the other hand, will look to take some lessons from their Indian counterpart Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav and do some early damage to put some brakes on the Indian batting order. Stay tuned for further updates!