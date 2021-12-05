India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 3: NZ 140/5 at Stumps in chase of 540; Ashwin bags 3-for, 60 for Mitchell

India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates: India take complete control in the ongoing Test in Mumbai as New Zealand lose both their openers and Ross Taylor in the 540-run chase on Day 3. Tom Latham was the first man to depart on 6, Will Young was dismissed on 20. All the three wickets were plucked by R Ashwin. Then, it was a gritty, hardworking partnership between Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell that steadied New Zealand's ship. Soon after they brought up their half-century stand, Mitchell notched up his 2nd Test 50. Their joy didn't last long as Mitchell went for a wild hoick off Axar Patel and ended up holing out to Jayant Yadav on 60. Soon after the 73-run stand, a mix-up between Tom Blundell and Nicholls resulted in the former losing his wicket. They didn't lose anymore wickets as Rachin Ravindra and Nicholls played out the rest of the overs. Meanwhile, a superb batting display helped India reach 276/7 in second innings before they declared, leaving New Zealand a gigantic fourth-inning target. Mayank Agarwal emerged as the top-scorer with his 62, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill, who scored 47 each. Axar Patel too made healthy contribution towards the end, blasting an unbeaten 41 in just 26 balls. Among the New Zealand bowlers, the seamers failed to pluck a single wicket. Ajaz Patel, the usual suspect returned with four wickets in the second innings. Rachin Ravindra scalped the other three. Mayank and Pujara had resumed the action on Day 3 from the overnight score of 69-0. The pair added a 100-run partnership. India had earlier piled 325 in their first innings, which saw Mayank score 150 and Ajaz bagging all the 10 wickets. New Zealand in response were skittled for 62 with R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj leading India's bowling attack.