India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Confident India eye series win to rid T20 World Cup memories

India vs New Zealand Live Updates: New-look India managed to get off to a winning start in Jaipur despite some of their usual problems and a shaky finishing and will now aim to rid their poor T20 World Cup memories with a series win against New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. India are unlikely to make any changes after the five-wicket win barring Mohammed Siraj, who suffered an injury during the opener and is yet to be seen if he is fit for the second game. New Zealand, who only a week before were up against Australia in the T20 World Cup, will aim to save the series. They could bring in Ish Sodhi for Todd Astle, who proved to be very expensive in the opener.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 05:35 PM
Are India likely to make any changes?
Siraj suffered an injury in his final over and his participation is yet to be confirmed. So India might go with either IPL 2021's purple cap winner Harshal Patel, or the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Avesh Khan.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 05:22 PM
A world record awaits Martin Guptill
The New Zealand opener needs just 11 runs to surpass India's Virat Kohli's tally of 3227 runs to become the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. Guptill presently stands second with 3217 runs in 110 matches. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stands third on the list with 3086 runs in 117 matches, thereby standing 142 runs short of Kohli's tally
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 05:03 PM
Hello and welcome
Welcome back to the LIVE coverage of the second game between India and New Zealand in the three-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma's men have a 1-0 lead following the five-wicket win in Jaipur. Can the hosts seal the series in Ranchi or will the T20 World Cup runners-up force a decider? Stay tuned for more updates!