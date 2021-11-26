India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Eyes on Iyer, Jadeja as India resume at 258/4

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja put India in control after a shaky second session on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand, and both players will be aiming to bank on the momentum when they come out to bat today. Iyer scored a half-century on his Test debut and remained unbeaten on 75, while Jadeja scored his fifty in the second-last over of the day. India had finished Day 1 on 258/4, with opener Shubman Gill also scoring a half-century (52) earlier in the day. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had opted to bat after winning the toss.