India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Eyes on Iyer, Jadeja as India resume at 258/4

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja put India in control after a shaky second session on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand, and both players will be aiming to bank on the momentum when they come out to bat today. Iyer scored a half-century on his Test debut and remained unbeaten on 75, while Jadeja scored his fifty in the second-last over of the day. India had finished Day 1 on 258/4, with opener Shubman Gill also scoring a half-century (52) earlier in the day. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had opted to bat after winning the toss.
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 08:11 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Old guard faltering
Along with Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara also had a struggling year in the whites. While Pujara's record hasn't been as inconsistent as the Indian stand-in captain, his performances have been shaky by his otherwise high standards.
Since the start of the year, Pujara has averaged 30.85 and is yet to breach the three-figure mark in 12 matches.
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 08:03 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Updates: Foggy morning in Kanpur
Just another foggy morning in the north! Thankfully, the visibility is improving by the day.
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 07:59 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Rahane's form a concern?
Ajinkya Rahane may have said ahead of the game that he is not too concerned about his form, but the skipper's performances throughout the year are a cause of worry. Rahane has scored at an average of merely 20.35 in 12 games.
Matches: 12
Runs: 407
Average: 20.35
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 07:50 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Updates: Gill on opening
"I have opened for my state team and India A. I have batted in the middle-order as well. There is a little bit of tweaking when you play as an opener or you play as a middle-order batter. It is more on the mental side of the things rather than the technique," the Indian youngster said in the press conference after the first day's play.
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 07:42 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Century on Test debut (India only)
So far, 15 Indians have scored a century on Test debut – the last being Shreyas Iyer's fellow Mumbai and Delhi Capitals teammate, Prithvi Shaw.
Shaw slammed 134 on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. The record for the highest score by an Indian on Test debut is held by Shikhar Dhawan (187, against Australia). Can Shreyas Iyer join the elite list?
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 07:37 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Updates: Eyes on Iyer
Shreyas Iyer had a shaky start to his innings as he barely survived being caught on a duck, courtesy of a miscued shot which eventually brought his first runs in Test cricket. However, he showed immense patience and grit alongside Jadeja to bail India out of a tough situation on Day 1. The Indian batter is only 25 runs short of a century on Test debut!
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 07:33 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Brief recap of Day 1
Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had won the toss and opted to bat, with India facing an early blow as Mayank Agarwal was dismissed on 13. Shubman Gill (52), along with Cheteshwar Pujara (26), stabilised the innings in first session before the former's wicket in the first over after lunch triggered a middle-order collapse.
Pujara and Rahane (35) failed to impress as both threw stong starts, but Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja put an impressive stand to steer India out of trouble.
For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson starred with figures of 3/47, while Tim Southee took the wicket of Pujara.
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 07:27 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Updates: Day 2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 from Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja put India in control at the end of the first day and the team would want more of the same from the two batters in the first session today.