India vs New Zealand WTC Final Highlights: Play called off on Day 1 due to rain and wet outfield
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Highlights: Heavy rain in Southampton took a massive toll on the WTC final between India and New Zealand on Friday as the play on day 1 was called off due to a wet outfield. The match was scheduled to start at 3 pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed. That was another example of how English summer and rain go hand in hand. But we need to keep our excitement levels intact as the action begins tomorrow at 3 pm IST. An extra reserve day is available if needed. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 07:20 PM
WTC Final: Play called off due to rain
That was extremely unfortunate. After losing more than three hours on the opening day, the play has finally been called off. The proceedings will begin again tomorrow, same time. Til then, take care.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 07:06 PM
How will the reserve day be utilised?
The reserve day or sixth day will officially come into effect half an hour into the second session i.e. 6:40 pm IST. The two and half hours of play already lost, can be made up in the course of the next five days with 30 minutes of an early start on each day. Whatever time is lost from the 2 and a half hours on Friday, will be added to the sixth day on June 23. (Here's how the reserve day will be used)
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 06:43 PM
WTC Final: Next official inspection at 7:30 pm IST
No drizzling at Southampton and as tweeted by the BCCI, there will be an official inspection at 7:30 pm IST
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 06:38 PM
Umpires are out on the field
The rain has stopped, the ground staff is in action and now, the match officials are out on the field to inspect the conditions.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 06:27 PM
WTC Final: Rohit Sharma vs NZ Bowlers
vs Neil Wagner: 4 innings, 43 runs, 2 dimissals
vs Trent Boult: 4 innings, 39 runs, 0 dismissals
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 06:13 PM
WTC Final: Ground staff at work
The rain has finally stopped in Southampton but clouds are still there. The ground staff are out with their equipment to get rid off the puddles formed in the ground. Meanwhile, the players are having a nice stroll around the park.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 05:52 PM
Rain stops!
According to ESPN Cricinfo, there has been no drizzling since the last 30 minutes - the longest phase without rain since yesterday. But a lot of work has to be done as it's a wet swamp out there.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 05:44 PM
WTC Final: The wait continues
No signs of cricket at the Rose Bowl in Southampton as the rain persists. The BCCI has tweeted an update and it won't help out already-down excitement levels. The tweet read, "The wait continues."
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 05:28 PM
WTC Final: Lunch at Southampton
The weather didn't allow the game to commence. The toss got delayed and the entire first session was washed off. It's lunch at the Rose Bowl.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 05:23 PM
News from the IND vs ENG Women's Test
While the Indian men's team wait for the rain to stop so that they could play, the women's team has gone through a horrendous collapse against England women despite starting off well. India were forced to follow on after they folded for 231 in their first innings during the opening session on day 3 of the one-off Test against England Women here on Friday. The visitors trail by 65 runs after England declared their first innings at 395 for 9 on day two.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 05:16 PM
'Know about their strengths and weaknesses': Rohit Sharma on facing NZ
"I have played those guys and know about their strengths and weaknesses. It will all boil down to what the conditions are, what sort of situation the team is in, whether we are batting first or second. All that will count and it's important not to overthink. Against a quality side, it is also very important to keep things simple, and realistic.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 04:54 PM
WTC Final: Weather update
As reported by Cricbuzz, the drizzling did stop but just for a while. It has begun to rain again and the disappointment and boredom continue.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 04:37 PM
WTC Final: Vaughan takes a dig
Former England captain Michael Vaughan takes a dug on Team India ahead as the WTC Final gets delayed due to rain.
"I see India have been saved by the weather …." he tweeted.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 04:24 PM
'It's not looking good for the day, folks': Nasser Hussain
"I hate to be the bearer of even more bad news, but it is pouring down at the Rose Bowl, to the point of questionable visibility. It's not looking good for the day, folks. "Even the super sopper has had enough of this," says Nasser Hussain
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 04:14 PM
Stats Alert!
Contribution by each team's lower-order batsman (#8-#12) in ICC Test Championship
India: 82 innings, 893 runs
New Zealand: 50 innings, 757 runs
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 04:00 PM
WTC Final: Fresh weather updates, courtesy Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik, who is present at Rose Bowl as a commentator, gives a valuable update. He says, "it's still windy and pouring in here."
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 03:44 PM
WTC Final: Rain dominates in Southampton
No improvement in the situation as it continues to drizzle. There is a lot of water in the ground which is making the ground staff work harder. The rain spoilt the mood during India's encounter with NZ in the 2019 WC semi-final. And the history repeats. The two sides meet in the WTC final and get welcomed by relentless rain.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 03:37 PM
'Looking forward to the performance of Rishabh Pant': Ian Chappell
"I am looking forward to the battle of the pace bowling attacks, both New Zealand and India have very good pace bowling attacks. India has the better-balanced attack because they have got some good spinners and because Jadeja is an all-rounder, they might get the opportunity to play another spinner. Another thing I am looking forward to is the performance of Rishabh Pant, he is a much-improved cricketer. I think it should be a really good WTC final," said Chappell in a video posted on ICC's Twitter.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 03:29 PM
No good news from Southampton
The down pour continues in Southampton, as reported by Star Sports. The toss has been delayed till lunch. Let's hope the rain God shows some mercy and we witness some action at the Rose Bowl.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 03:16 PM
'It's not the final frontier, it's just another feather to add to our hat'
"We are so delighted that we are in the final, we feel we have earned our place and belong where we are. We are happy some spectators are going to watch, which is justice for something of this magnitude, because a big final without spectators would have been anticlimactic. It's not the final frontier, it's just another feather to add to our hat that we have created as a Test team. It's a culmination of the toil over the last 4-5 years," Kohli on Star Sports.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 03:06 PM
WTC Final: Status from Southampton!
The super sopper is on as the ground staff is leaving no stone unturned to make the field ready. The first session has been called off. Toss expected to happen after lunch, only if the weather permits.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 03:03 PM
Stats Alert!
While the play has gets halted due to rain, let's go through some stats.
Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket
21 runs
45 balls
3 fours
1 dismissal
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:56 PM
WTC Final: Team New Zealand waiting to go out there
The Kiwis are sitting in the dressing room and having coffee as the rain has halted the play and the toss has been delayed.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:41 PM
'It's terrible out there': Nasser Hussain
"It's chucking it down. It's such a shame because for the last three weeks in the UK, it's been warm, it's been sunny. And just hardly we are supposed to start, the weather changed. And it's proper rain, even by England standards," says Nasser Hussain on Star Sports.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:36 PM
Hardik Pandya wishes Team India
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sent his best wishes to the Indian cricket team for the WTC final. "One final Test awaits boys! Bring the cup home," Pandya tweeted.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:30 PM
WTC Final: Toss delayed due to rain
The toss has been delayed due to rain. The drizzling has stopped as of now and the groundsmen are in action. They are toiling hard to make the field ready for play.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:18 PM
WTC Final: No play in first session
Here comes the heart-breaking news. The BCCI has just given an update through a tweet that read, "Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final."
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:12 PM
Drizzling continues in Southampton
No relief from rain in Southampton. The match officials are out at the Rose Bowl with their umbrellas. The weather is making an all-seam attack and the players are waiting for the game to begin and so are we.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:03 PM
Most 5-fer in ICC WTC
Ravichandran Ashwin: 4 (67 wickets)
Kyle Jamieson: 4 (36 wickets)
Nathan Lyon: 4 (56 wickets)
Axar Patel: 27 wickets
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:56 PM
It's still raining in Southampton
Disappointment continues as it's still raining in Southampton. The BCCI has confirmed through a tweet, 'It continues to drizzle'. The match officials are out there to inspect the field.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:45 PM
WTC Final: New Zealand in last five Tests
vs PAK: won by an innings and 176 runs
vs PAK: won by 101 runs
vs WI: won by an innings and 12 runs
vs WI: won by an innings and 134 runs
vs IND: won by 7 wickets
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:38 PM
Still raining in Southampton :(
It has rained all night and the downpour goes on. 'Southampton' is trending on Twitter and there begins a meme fest. But all we want a clear sky ASAP so that we can maintain our excitement levels.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:28 PM
WTC Final: India in last five matches
Let's have a look at India's performance in the last five Test matches:
vs ENG: won by an innings and 25 runs
vs ENG: won by 10 wickets
vs ENG: won by 317 runs
vs ENG: lost by 227 runs
vs AUS: won by 3 wickets
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:24 PM
No relief from rain
We are trying to enlighten you but the weather in Southampton has other plans. Continuous drizzling predicts the forecast and it's breaking our hearts. Let's wish the sun shows up soon.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:15 PM
WTC Final: New Zealand squad
The Kiwis are yet to announce their playing XI. Before we know that, let's have a look at their squad:
Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will Young, Tom Blundell
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:11 PM
Weather update by Kevin Pietersen
"World Test Championship to start in UK today & it’s hammering it down!"
Well, the news is not so good for the fans. Pietersen has given the update and the weather disappoints once again. English summer, you know!
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:06 PM
WTC Final: India Playing XI
Let's have a look at India's Playing XI for the WTC Final
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:58 PM
Southampton weather may spoil the mood
While the excitement levels are shooting up, the weather in Southampton is playing the villain's role. As per the forecast, rain is going to be a constant companion during the game. Until Wednesday, the sun was out at its peak before things declined from Thursday. Rain and overcast conditions took over on the eve of the start of the WTC final, and unfortunately, Day 1 doesn't appear too different.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:54 PM
WTC FINAL INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND LIVE
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton. After a quest of two years, here we are to witness the Ultimate Test between the top two teams. On one side of the ring stand the fearless Virat Kohli - captain of Team India. On the other side, there is a calm-headed Kane Williamson whose army just outfoxed the English hosts in a 2-match series. It's going to be a hell of a contest when 22 players will go through one of the most exciting phases of their lives. So, fasten your seat belts because we are about to witness history in making.