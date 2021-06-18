India vs New Zealand WTC Final Highlights: Play called off on Day 1 due to rain and wet outfield

WTC Final India vs New Zealand Highlights: Heavy rain in Southampton took a massive toll on the WTC final between India and New Zealand on Friday as the play on day 1 was called off due to a wet outfield. The match was scheduled to start at 3 pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed. That was another example of how English summer and rain go hand in hand. But we need to keep our excitement levels intact as the action begins tomorrow at 3 pm IST. An extra reserve day is available if needed. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.