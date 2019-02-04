India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma on verge of surpassing Virat Kohli’s record as T20I skipper

Rohit Sharma has a number of accolades under his belt as a batsman and with the opener taking over the captaincy role from Virat Kohli for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, he will be looking to add a major record to his name. Kohli has decided to take a break from the series and Rohit will be leading the side instead.

The 31-year-old has led India in 12 T20Is till now and he has won 11 out of those encounter with the only defeat coming against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. On the other hand, Kohli has led India in 20 T20Is in which they won 12 games, lost seven while one game against Australia in 2018 was abandoned due to rain.

READ:

If India can win the three-match series by 2-0 or a bigger margin, Rohit will become the second most successful skipper for the visitors in the shortest format of the game. The top spot belongs to veteran wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni with 41 wins in 72 matches with a winning percentage of 59.28.

Rohit believes that the way players stood up in the difficult situations during the course of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand is a big positive for the team.

READ:

The 31-year-old said that they knew the New Zealand tour is going to be challenging while adding that clinching a series victory on opposition team’s home ground is “massive achievement” for them.

“Coming here in New Zealand and beating them 4-1 is a massive achievement for us. The teams have come here in the past and have struggled beating them on their home ground. They play good cricket, particularly at home. Winning the series is a great take away for us as the last time we came here we were thrashed four-nil,” Sharma said at the post-match press conference after their win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI match in Wellington.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:59 IST