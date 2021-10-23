India vs Pakistan: Former captain Sourav Ganguly gives his verdict on the outcome of marquee T20 World Cup clash

Sourav Ganguly, who was part of two World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, has given his verdict on the outcome of the blockbuster clash between the two nations on Sunday. BCCI chief Ganguly, who was part of India's Playing XI in the 1999 World Cup tie and led the team in 2003 against Pakistan, feels Virat Kohli's men would be able to continue their winning streak against the arch-rivals and extend their dominance.

"Yes, there is a huge possibility of 13-0 happening and India extending their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in this World Cup. All the players in this Indian team are genuine match-winners and fingers crossed, this team can finally end our 10 years wait of winning a world cup," Ganguly told ABP News.

"Pakistan is also a good team. If one or two players click, then anything can happen. To win the mental battle is important. I feel it will be a great match."

Since 2013, India have come close to lifting an ICC silverware on several occasions but haven't been able to cross the final hurdle. They reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2014 and Champions Trophy 2017, while finishing semi-finalists in 2015 and 2019 World Cups and the 2016 World T20. Ganguly defended India, believing it is not possible to win the trophy each time.

"India won the World Cup in 2011, as well as in 2007. We played the final in 2003 and 2014. Even in 2017, we played Champions Trophy final but lost to Pakistan. Indian cricket is so strong that we will keep getting chances to play the final. Even this year we are hopeful. India is a big contender, but fingers crossed," he added.

