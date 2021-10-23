'Pakistan haven't seen a lot of him': Wasim Akram names India bowler who can trouble Babar and Co. in Ind-Pak T20 WC tie

The contests between India and Pakistan in today's time are nothing like their battles from the 1990s. Back in the day, the common theme between India and Pakistan cricket used to be India's batsmen vs Pakistan's bowlers; however, over the years, this has changes drastically. While India's batting and Pakistan's bowling still remains strong, the team two teams have worked on the other aspects as well.

With India and Pakistan no longer playing against each other frequently, players aren't familiar as to what they are going to be dealing with. And because of it, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram feels that the surprise factor will garner a lot of attention on Sunday, when India and Pakistan open their T20 World Cup campaign at the Dubai International Stadium.

Also Read | ‘These two overs do not go for many runs’: Ex-India cricketer on how Virat Kohli can operate as bowler at T20 WC

While both teams are packed with impactful cricketers, Akram feels one India bowler in particular can cause difficulty to Pakistan is Varun Chakravarthy. India's mystery spinner has featured in three T20Is and picked up 18 wickets in IPL 2021. The fact that Pakistan have hardly seen Chakravarthy operate will make the off-spinner favourite to get a spot in India's Playing XI on Sunday.

"Pakistan will have a problem with young off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Pakistan wouldn't have seen a lot of him. I would suggest they sit and have a look at him… what he bowls. If he comes into the Playing XI, he can trouble them, especially in the middle-order," Akram said on the 'Salaam Cricket' Show organised by Sports Tak.

Also Read | I met him in 2013 and said 'a player like you is very rare. Realise your potential': Akhtar on India's modern-day great

Akram listed his four picks for reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, in which he holds India the strongest contenders. “One threat cannot be a threat. But like I said, the team I feel can win, India are No. 1 there. Second is West Indies, which is a very dangerous team,” added Akram.

"It doesn't matter of they've lost four wickets or six, they will keep hitting. They have a lot of experience. They haven't even added Sunil Narine which is very strange. Pakistan too have a chance of reaching the semi-final and also England."