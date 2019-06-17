India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Blame the burgers - Pakistan fans lash out at Sarfaraz Ahmed and team’s fitness after humiliating loss

After all the frenzy and massive hype, India smashed Pakistan in what turned out to be a lopsided contest in Manchester. Batting first, Kohli and company posted 337 runs on the board and then the never allowed Pakistan to find any momentum in their chase. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Well, as Pakistan surrendered the match, the huge contingent of their fans present in the stadium started vacating the stands and social media was abuzz with how Pakistan cricket needs to be fitter and a number of Pakistan fans even blamed ‘burgers’ for their team’s dismal performance against their arch-rivals.

“We won a good toss but we just didn’t capitalize and conceded too may runs. I think the ball was turning which is why we picked two spinners, who bowled well, but the Indian batsmen played them really well. We were going really well with the bat as well, but we lost two-three quick wickets in the middle which is when we lost the match. It is definitely getting tougher and tougher but we have four matches and hopefully we’ll win all four of them,” captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said after the match.

A number of reactions were picked up on social media:

Pakistan lost the match just because of 🍔 burger



L lag gye 🤣😂🤣



Dil ro raha hai - 2019 edition #INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ggvC23K2EQ — Brajesh Kr Singh ✳️ (@brajeshjee) June 17, 2019

Pakistani players were at 360 shisha lounge at Wimslow Road, Manchester a night before the biggest game of the World cup. Not sure if that was wise and accordingly to a very reliable source Sarfaraz ate 4 burgers 🍔🍔🍔🍔, indeed that reflected in his performance. pic.twitter.com/Ss4vR8OqsC — RungUK (@UkRung) June 16, 2019

Feel the difference.....



Imran didn't allow Wasim to have burger after practice session



Sarfaraz was having burgers & cream shakes with team a night before big match against India in WC.



Imran was ahead of this team even 31 years ago pic.twitter.com/G4owmhk91J — Comrade Junaid (@ProductionAadar) June 16, 2019

Shoaib Malik of the #pakistancricketteam at midnight, hours before the most crucial match of the #CricketWorldCup2019 In Curry Mile In a Shisha cafe. Add the burgers and deserts, no wonder they performed dismally at Old Trafford. They should be ashamed. Every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/Dr8gHWdF9M — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) June 16, 2019

Can’t even laugh at this because this is actually how I’m feeling 🤧😭 pic.twitter.com/efmCbFoGEd — Asfand 🇵🇰 (@Asfand781) June 16, 2019

