India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Blame the burgers - Pakistan fans lash out at Sarfaraz Ahmed and team’s fitness after humiliating loss

As Pakistan surrendered the match, the huge contingent of their fans present in the stadium started vacating the stands and social media was abuzz with how Pakistan cricketers need to be fitter.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2019 11:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Pakistan,ICC World Cup 2019,Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed(Action Images via Reuters)

After all the frenzy and massive hype, India smashed Pakistan in what turned out to be a lopsided contest in Manchester. Batting first, Kohli and company posted 337 runs on the board and then the never allowed Pakistan to find any momentum in their chase. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Well, as Pakistan surrendered the match, the huge contingent of their fans present in the stadium started vacating the stands and social media was abuzz with how Pakistan cricket needs to be fitter and a number of Pakistan fans even blamed ‘burgers’ for their team’s dismal performance against their arch-rivals.

ALSO READ: ‘This is not war’ - Fans make peace as India crush Pakistan

“We won a good toss but we just didn’t capitalize and conceded too may runs. I think the ball was turning which is why we picked two spinners, who bowled well, but the Indian batsmen played them really well. We were going really well with the bat as well, but we lost two-three quick wickets in the middle which is when we lost the match. It is definitely getting tougher and tougher but we have four matches and hopefully we’ll win all four of them,” captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said after the match.

A number of reactions were picked up on social media:

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 10:45 IST

