India vs South Africa: India Predicted XI for 3rd Test at Ranchi - Virat Kohli to make a tactical change

Team India will look to complete a series whitewash when they lock horns against South Africa in the third Test at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting Saturday. Virat Kohli and his troops have already taken a 2-0 lead courtesy of their comprehensive victories in first two Tests in Vizag and Pune respectively. The hosts will now look replicate the performance of first two Tests when they take on Faf du Plessis’ troops in Ranchi. The series may have already been decided but the third Test cannot be called a dead rubber as 40 points are up for grabs in World Test Championship. India, having won the first two matches, are sitting on top of the World Test Championship points table with 200 points. South Africa, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark.

Here’s India’s likely XI for the third Test match at Ranchi, starting on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma may have failed to score big in the second Test but his twin centuries in the first Test guarantees him a spot for the final Test. Rohit’s ability to up the ante against both spinners and pacers make him a dangerous proposition for the opposition.

Mayank Agarwal

Opener Mayank Agarwal has been on a roll in the series and he will be one of the first names on the team sheet for the upcoming Test. Agarwal slammed a majestic double ton in Vizag and followed it up with a century in Pune to cement his place in the side.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been hot and cold in the series and he will be hopeful of a big innings in Ranchi. Pujara has looked good in patches but he hasn’t been able to put up consistent performances after the Australia tour which made him one of the best in the format.

Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli led India to record-breaking 11th series win at home and he will be eager to complete another whitewash. With that bat, Kohli returned to form in scintillating style as he slammed a double ton in Pune to end his big innings drought

Ajinkya Rahane

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t had the opportunity to score big because of good form shown by the top-order in the series. He hit a half-century in the last Test but couldn’t convert it into a big one. Rahane remains a vital cog in India’s Test side and will retain his place in the middle-order.

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can do almost everything. He can score big, score quickly and also pick wickets at crucial junctures of the game. And add his fielding abilities at pretty much every position possible, he becomes one of the most vital members of the Indian side. His spin-bowling will come in hand at the spinning track of Ranchi.

Wriddhiman Saha

Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha hasn’t set the world alight with his batting however, with the glouves, he has displayed world-class performances in the series. Some of his catches in Pune left the spectators scratching their eyes.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been in sensational form in the series and is currently the highest-wicket-taker after two Test. Ashwin has decimated the South African batting line-up in both Tests and his spin played a massive role in India’s comprehensive victories.

Ishant Sharma

Fast-bowler Ishant Sharma hasn’t been among the wickets in the series but his ability to put pressure on the batsmen makes his an automatic starrer. Ishant’s economy rate has been brilliant but he will look to add wickets to his figures in the upcoming Test.

Mohammed Shami

Pacer Mohammed Shami is the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the series and is only behind Ashwin and jadeja in the overall list. Shami’s ability to reverse swing will come in handy in Ranchi as he has been exploiting that really well in the series.

Kuldeep Yadav

This is the one change Virat Kohli could be tempted to make on the spin-friendly track at JSCA Stadium Complex. Kuldeep is likely to come in pace of Umesh Yadav, who despite his wickets in Pune, seems to be the only one who could be excluded for the playing XI. Kuldeep was seen sweating it out on Thursday and that could be a sign that he might be included for this match.

