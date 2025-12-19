India vs South Africa LIVE Updates, 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's form a concern as IND look to seal series

Live

India vs South Africa LIVE Updates, 5th T20I: Follow Updates

India vs South Africa Live Updates, 5th T20I IND vs SA: All eyes turn to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as India and South Africa prepare for the decisive fifth and final T20I. India hold a 2–1 advantage in the five-match series after the fourth game in Lucknow was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy fog, giving the Proteas a chance to level the contest and avoid a series defeat. For India, the Ahmedabad clash carries added significance as it serves as the final opportunity to fine-tune combinations before the T20 World Cup squad is announced on Friday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has been central to India's campaign, producing commanding performances in the opening and third T20Is, but his failure in the second match—where India were outplayed by South Africa—has raised questions about consistency at the top. The spotlight is also firmly on Shubman Gill, whose recent form has come under scrutiny amid growing competition for places. With Sanju Samson waiting in the wings and Yashasvi Jaiswal not part of the squad, Gill's position is being closely monitored. The opener missed the Lucknow T20I due to a foot injury sustained during training, and his availability for the series decider remains uncertain. How India manage these selection calls could shape not only the outcome in Ahmedabad, but also the makeup of their World Cup-bound squad. Suryakumar Yadav's form remains a talking point for India, especially since his output with the bat has dipped after taking over the captaincy. The runs have dried up at the top, and his trademark strike rate has taken a hit, even though his calm leadership has delivered results, including an Asia Cup title and a memorable series win in Australia. With the World Cup around the corner, the team will be keen to see him rediscover his scoring touch. Team combination will also be under focus, with Harshit Rana's place likely to come under threat as Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the XI after being rested in the previous game. The bowling attack could look sharper with Bumrah back leading the pace unit. In the spin department, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to play a key role. South Africa have shown vulnerability against quality spin in the series, and India may look to exploit that weakness on the Ahmedabad surface, which is expected to offer assistance as the game progresses. South Africa may be tempted to reshuffle their batting for the series decider, with Aiden Markram a strong contender to return to the top of the order after Reeza Hendricks endured a quiet run through the tour. The Proteas will also be hoping for a timely return to form from Dewald Brevis, who has shown flashes of intent but hasn't been able to convert his starts in any of the three matches so far. A big knock from the young batter could prove decisive. The visitors have also lacked the kind of explosive contributions from Marco Jansen that added bite to their ODI campaign, leaving the middle overs short of momentum. On the bowling front, though, Lungi Ngidi has been reliable with the new ball, while Ottneil Baartman has impressed with his discipline and control, keeping South Africa competitive despite their batting inconsistencies.

