Virat Kohli & Co. can achieve historic milestone with Test series win against South Africa

cricket

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:34 IST

India are set to begin their home Test series against South Africa from Wednesday, with the first Test to take place in Visakhapatnam. This will be India’s first Test series at home since they defeated West Indies 2-0 in October, 2018. Skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to win the series to maintain India’s winning streak in the longest format at home. In fact, if Kohli & Co. manage to pull off a series win, they will achieve a historic milestone in Test cricket.

India are firm favourites to win the upcoming three-match series with the Proteas in a period of transition after the retirement of the likes of Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers over the past couple of years. If India win, this will be its 11th consecutive Test series win at home, the most by any side.

They are currently tied at 10 for the most series win at home along with the Australian teams that Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor led between November 1994 and November 2000 and the Australian team led by Ricky Ponting between July 2004 and November 2008.

The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England during the latter’s tour of the country during the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the subsequent rubber against West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar’s last series.

India will also maintain their top position in the ICC Test Rankings with a series win, and also stay on top of the ICC World Test Championship table. The men in blue started their campaign in the World Test Championship with a win over the West Indies in the Carribean earlier this year, and with a 2-0 win in two-match series, are currently sitting on the top position with 120 points.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:11 IST