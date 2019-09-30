e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Virat Kohli & Co. can achieve historic milestone with Test series win against South Africa

Going into the series against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to win the series to maintain his winning streak in the longest format at home.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India captain Virat Kohli in training.
India captain Virat Kohli in training.(Indian Cricket/Instagram)
         

India are set to begin their home Test series against South Africa from Wednesday, with the first Test to take place in Visakhapatnam. This will be India’s first Test series at home since they defeated West Indies 2-0 in October, 2018. Skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to win the series to maintain India’s winning streak in the longest format at home. In fact, if Kohli & Co. manage to pull off a series win, they will achieve a historic milestone in Test cricket.

India are firm favourites to win the upcoming three-match series with the Proteas in a period of transition after the retirement of the likes of Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers over the past couple of years. If India win, this will be its 11th consecutive Test series win at home, the most by any side.

Also read: Out of favour? Why Bhuvneshwar is not playing Tests

They are currently tied at 10 for the most series win at home along with the Australian teams that Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor led between November 1994 and November 2000 and the Australian team led by Ricky Ponting between July 2004 and November 2008.

The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England during the latter’s tour of the country during the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the subsequent rubber against West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar’s last series.

Also read: Not Ishant or Ashwin: Numbers reveal India’s biggest weapon in home Tests

India will also maintain their top position in the ICC Test Rankings with a series win, and also stay on top of the ICC World Test Championship table. The men in blue started their campaign in the World Test Championship with a win over the West Indies in the Carribean earlier this year, and with a 2-0 win in two-match series, are currently sitting on the top position with 120 points.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:11 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Cricket News