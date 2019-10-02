e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

India vs South Africa: ‘Wine and Rohit get better with age’ - Twitter applauds India opener

Rohit reached his 50 before the lunch break and when the session resumed post lunch, he accelerated and attacked the spinners.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma tees off
Rohit Sharma tees off(BCCI Twitter)
         

Ahead of the first Test match, the biggest talking point in Indian cricket was the opening role assigned to Rohit Sharma. The right-hander did not start entirely well as he bagged a duck in the match between Board President’s XI and South Africa and hence, there were few furrowed eyebrows when he walked out to take guard on the first day in Visakhapatnam.

After a testing spell by Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, Rohit dug deep and prospered after the first hour. He reached his 50 before the lunch break and when the session resumed post lunch, he accelerated and attacked the spinners. Finally, the moment arrived on the last ball of the 54th over of India’s innings as Rohit pushed a ball to sweeper cover off the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy to bring up his maiden Test century as an opener. Whether this helps kick-start his Test career or not remains to be seen, but Rohit has for sure made a statement of intent with his effort with the bat.

ALSO READ: India openers Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal break 47-year-old record in 1st Test at Visakhapatnam

He lifted his bat and saluted the dressing room and muted all the doubters in his own style.

Twitter was quick to laud the effort of the right-hander:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 15:05 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket