India vs South Africa: ‘Wine and Rohit get better with age’ - Twitter applauds India opener
Rohit reached his 50 before the lunch break and when the session resumed post lunch, he accelerated and attacked the spinners.cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:05 IST
Ahead of the first Test match, the biggest talking point in Indian cricket was the opening role assigned to Rohit Sharma. The right-hander did not start entirely well as he bagged a duck in the match between Board President’s XI and South Africa and hence, there were few furrowed eyebrows when he walked out to take guard on the first day in Visakhapatnam.
After a testing spell by Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, Rohit dug deep and prospered after the first hour. He reached his 50 before the lunch break and when the session resumed post lunch, he accelerated and attacked the spinners. Finally, the moment arrived on the last ball of the 54th over of India’s innings as Rohit pushed a ball to sweeper cover off the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy to bring up his maiden Test century as an opener. Whether this helps kick-start his Test career or not remains to be seen, but Rohit has for sure made a statement of intent with his effort with the bat.
ALSO READ: India openers Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal break 47-year-old record in 1st Test at Visakhapatnam
He lifted his bat and saluted the dressing room and muted all the doubters in his own style.
Twitter was quick to laud the effort of the right-hander:
Real G.O.A.T 🕺💪 pic.twitter.com/YyjOxMgRe0— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 2, 2019
Rohit Sharma haters be like... 😂😂😂#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/XMlgjt8or1— BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) October 2, 2019
Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai 🏏 @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvSA— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019
ICYMI— ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2019
The HITMAN is back with a bang 💥
Rohit Sharma gets his first Test ton as an opener! pic.twitter.com/DsLfnGCzca
4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played ☺️👏 #IndvSA— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2019
There is a famous saying "Wine and Rohit Sharma gets better with age"— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 2, 2019
Only three 100+ opening stands in 2019 in Tests— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2019
254 by New Zealand
161 by Sri Lanka
150* by India#IndvSA #IndvsSA
First Published: Oct 02, 2019 15:05 IST