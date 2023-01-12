India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Highlights: KL Rahul's 64* powers IND to series-clinching victory vs SL in Kolkata

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Highlights: India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Thursday. The win also helped India extend their lead to 2-0 and secure the three-match series. Chasing a target of 216 runs, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten knock of 64 runs off 103 balls, as the hosts reached 219 for six in 43.2 overs. Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each for Sri Lanka. Intially, a half-century by Nuwanidu Fernando helped Sri Lanka post 215 in 39.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were in top form for India's bowling department and took three wickets each.

