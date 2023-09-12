India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: India battle rain, fatigue and Sri Lanka to seal spot in final
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Follow IND vs SL live updates and full scorecard at Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: India have been playing non-stop cricket since Sunday. The match against Pakistan which started at 3 PM (IST) on Sunday, ended at 10:55 on Monday thanks to rain delays. Less than 16 hours later, they will once again take the field in their next Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, provided the rain stays away in Colombo and ground staff continue the tremendous work. this is unprecedented in many ways.
Virat Kohli, after scoring an unbeaten 122 against Pakistan, which helped India register a staggering 228-run win, said he hasn't gone through anything like this in his 15-year-long international career. India will be playing ODI cricket for three consecutive days now. Such has been the tight schedule coupled with rain delays that Indian players are likely to get a “Test match feel” in the Asia Cup. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they have a job on their hands. If they win against India, they more or less confirm their spot for the final but if they lose, India will qualify for the final and they will have to play a virtual knockout against Pakistan.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:48 AM
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live Score: Question mark over Iyer
Rohit had said that Shreyas Iyer has suffered a back spasm because of which he was not available for selection against Pakistan. It is highly unlikely that he will return for this match, especially considering KL Rahul came in and scored a century in that position. There are no details on the injury that Iyer is suffering apart from what Rohit said at the toss, which is that he suffered from back spasms just before the game. It was Iyer's back that forced him to sit out in a long injury break for all these months and so the fact that it has acted up again might be a cause of worry for the Indians.
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:41 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Back to back cricket days for India
India have played cricket on Sunday and Monday and if they have a full match today, Tuesday will make it three consecutive days of cricket for them. It has to be noted, though, that their bowlers actively played only yesterday as their batters were out there for the first day of their match against Pakistan and effectively much of the reserve day as well.
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:23 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Sri Lanka's winning streak
Sri Lanka are currently on 13 consecutive ODI wins. This is now the second longest winning streak in the history of ODI cricket, only behind the all-conquering Australia's 21 between January and May 2003. That run back then had included the entire 2003 World Cup tournament which they had won.
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:17 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Sri Lanka full squad
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:11 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:07 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Colombo weather update
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: First things first, what's the weather gonna be like in Colombo today? The predictions are nothing different from the match against Pakistan. In fact, if anything, there is a high chance that the start of today's India vs Sri Lanka might be a delayed one as there is a storm predicted at around 3 pm (the scheduled start of the match). The forecast does get a little better between 4 and 6 pm but dark clouds are again expected to hover post that taking the chances of rain to 85%. If luck is on our side then we might just be able to get a curtailed game in. Finger Crossed!
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:00 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Boy, we've had no time, quite literally, to catch our breath from the India vs Pakistan match. Spare of thought for the Indian players, who will have to be on the field for three consecutive days now. The incentive is quite big though. If India win today against Sri Lanka, then they more or less seal their qualification for the final. Their net run rate has reached stratospheric heights thanks to the record 228-run win against Pakistan.