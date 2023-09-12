India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: India battle rain, fatigue and Sri Lanka to seal spot in final

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: India have been playing non-stop cricket since Sunday. The match against Pakistan which started at 3 PM (IST) on Sunday, ended at 10:55 on Monday thanks to rain delays. Less than 16 hours later, they will once again take the field in their next Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, provided the rain stays away in Colombo and ground staff continue the tremendous work. this is unprecedented in many ways.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: India captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka

Virat Kohli, after scoring an unbeaten 122 against Pakistan, which helped India register a staggering 228-run win, said he hasn't gone through anything like this in his 15-year-long international career. India will be playing ODI cricket for three consecutive days now. Such has been the tight schedule coupled with rain delays that Indian players are likely to get a “Test match feel” in the Asia Cup. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they have a job on their hands. If they win against India, they more or less confirm their spot for the final but if they lose, India will qualify for the final and they will have to play a virtual knockout against Pakistan.