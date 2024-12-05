Menu Explore
India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup semifinal: When and where to watch IND vs SL match on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 05, 2024 04:17 PM IST

Live streaming and telecast details for India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match.

Despite their opening loss to Pakistan, the India U19 unit registered dominant victories over Japan and the UAE to ensure that their Youth Asia Cup campaign wouldn’t be derailed. Now with a semifinal date booked against Sri Lanka, a quest for a record-extending ninth Youth Asia Cup victory continues for the boys in blue.

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action during the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.(AP)
India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action during the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.(AP)

Sri Lanka qualified top of their group in their own quest for the semifinals, with comfortable wins over Afghanistan and Nepal and a narrow seven-run victory over Bangladesh to seal top spot. Sri Lanka have played solid cricket throughout the tournament without wowing, but will need to step it up in their quest for the final.

India will be happy that their batting found form, with Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi marking a 10 wicket victory over UAE to seal qualification. Nevertheless, India’s weaknesses were put to the test by Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be looking to hammer that home.

It’s set to be a tight contest in Sharjah, with plenty of hard-hitting sure to be on display as youngsters on both teams try to leave their marks on proceedings with memorable performances.

Here are the India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match will take place on Friday, December 6.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match be telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match be streamed live?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.



Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
