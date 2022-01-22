India vs Uganda Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022: UGA win toss, elect to field against Nishant Sindhu-led IND

India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: After starting their campaign with victories over South Africa and Ireland, high-flying India are set to take on Uganda in their third and last group fixture of the Under-19 World Cup. The four-time champions missed the services of skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed in the last game but the available eleven steered the team to a comfortable 174-run win, clearing the passage to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Six players of the Indian 17-member squad have been affected by coronavirus and five names including Dhull have been ruled out of the match. Shaik Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Aaradhya Yadav and Siddarth Yadav are the other four players. Vasu Vats, who was also isolating after showing Covid-19 symptoms, has tested negative though and is one of 12 players available for selection. India will look to register a hat-trick of wins and also hope for a fully-fit squad before their quarter-final, which is expected to be played on January 29.