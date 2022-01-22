India vs Uganda Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022: UGA win toss, elect to field against Nishant Sindhu-led IND
- India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: Team India takes on Uganda at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Follow IND U19 vs UGA U19 Live Score & Updates from the U19 World Cup Group B fixture.
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: After starting their campaign with victories over South Africa and Ireland, high-flying India are set to take on Uganda in their third and last group fixture of the Under-19 World Cup. The four-time champions missed the services of skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed in the last game but the available eleven steered the team to a comfortable 174-run win, clearing the passage to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Six players of the Indian 17-member squad have been affected by coronavirus and five names including Dhull have been ruled out of the match. Shaik Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Aaradhya Yadav and Siddarth Yadav are the other four players. Vasu Vats, who was also isolating after showing Covid-19 symptoms, has tested negative though and is one of 12 players available for selection. India will look to register a hat-trick of wins and also hope for a fully-fit squad before their quarter-final, which is expected to be played on January 29.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:24 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Time for national anthems
Players of both teams are lined up for the national anthems. India have had problems with Covid but still are hot-favourites to clinch the contest. Uganda, on the other hand, are looking to leave a mark on the world stage.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:20 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Future IND stars look to shine
Some of the Indian players would already have set sights on the senior team and IPL contracts. A few players could also be on the radar of IPL franchises ahead of the auction.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:15 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Covid-hit IND players
India skipper Sindhu has informed that Covid-hit players are doing fine but under isolation, hinting towards their return in the knockout stages
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:11 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Pitch Report
The pitch might see offer some seam movement. as it looks a bit damp, offering decent movement. Uganda need early wickets to stay in the game but they're up against Indian openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi & Harnoor Singh, who are in good touch. The duo had put a 164-run opening stand against Ireland.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:09 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Playing XI both teams
India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar
Uganda U19: Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Ronald Lutaaya, Pascal Murungi(c), Cyrus Kakuru(w), Ronald Opio, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:08 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: One change for India
Vasu Vats has come into the starting eleven for India. "We would have batted first. All our players are fine but are under isolation," says India skipper Nishant Sindhu.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:07 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Uganda opt to field
"We are going to have a bowl first. We wanted to have a good chance to use this wicket. And then try to chase it down. We are trying to improve. We hope for the best," says Uganda skipper Pascal Murungi
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:03 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Toss Update!
Uganda have won the toss and elected to bowl first!
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:59 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Minutes away from the toss!
We are just minutes away from the toss! With the quarterfinals berth sealed, India will look to flex muscles and produce some free-flowing cricket today. Talking about the bowling unit, Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar removed the Irish openers in the previous game, which was followed by Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal and Garv Sangwan picking two wickets each. Ireland had no answers to the Indian bowling display as they managed to post just 133 runs.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:55 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: IND look to script another dominant win
Harnoor Singh (88) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79) built a solid foundation by adding record 164 runs for the opening wicket against Ireland. The duo will look to deliver a similar performance. Stand-in captain Nishant Sindhu had also chipped in with 34 before Rajvardhan Hangargekar spiced up things towards the end with five sixes.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:49 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: All eyes on Ostwal
Vicky Ostwal has been terrific so far! He's picked up six wickets in two games. He will be looking to add a few more to his name today.
-
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Toss and Playing XI in a while
Despite being hit by the Covid-19 wave, India are hot favourites to win the contest. We aren't far away from the toss!
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:39 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Tough task for Uganda
India are hot favourites to win the clash. Uganda, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the showpiece event. They lost by a massive 121-run margin to South Africa on Tuesday after losing by 39 runs to Ireland in the opening match.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:37 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Nishant Sindhu to lead again?
The Indian team would want its best players on the park as it is eyeing a fifth trophy. India passed the South African test in their opener and then registered a thumping 174-run win over Ireland. India barely managed to field a starting eleven against Ireland after the Covid-19 fright but won the contest nevertheless. Nishant Sindhu, who led the side in the absence of Dhull, also looked in good touch.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:33 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Updates: ‘Tremendous show of character and maturity’
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:31 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Updates: Virus-hit IND eye hat-trick of victories
India have also been hit by Covid-19. Skipper Yash Dhull, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Aaradhya Yadav and Siddarth Yadav have been ruled out of the contest after their RT-PCR tests returned positive results. Vasu Vats, who was also isolating after showing Covid symptoms, has tested negative and is available for selection.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:28 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Updates: IND chasing record fifth title
India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand. The Indian boys are set to top Group B and are expecting their quarter-final to be played on January 29.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:23 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Players in focus
Openers Harnoor Singh and Angriksh Raghuvanshi have shown terrific form and are likely to continue in the same vein. The Indian camp has also found an explosive batter in Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who hammered 39 off 17 deliveries against Ireland and also hit five towering sixes.
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 05:21 PM
India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score & Updates: Hello & Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC 19 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture between India and Uganda at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. India are among the favourites to lift the trophy, having won the recent U-19 Asia Cup and registered wins over South Africa & Ireland in their first two matches. India have been hit by Covid-19 and the team would surely want that skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed to return to the side before knockout stages.