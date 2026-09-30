India vs West Indies 2nd ODI weather: 96 percent chance of rain, but forecast improves in second half

India are all set to take on the West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati. The Men in Blue come into this game on the back of a dominant win in the first ODI by 7 wickets. India will now look to win this game and also seal the series with a match to go. However, there might be a hiccup for Shubman Gill's side, as the weather in Guwahati might be a major spoiler.

Guwahati rain might spoil India's chances of a series win vs West Indies (AFP)

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According to Accuweather.com, there is a 96% chance of rainfall throughout the day in Guwahati. The match will start at 2 PM IST, when there is a 68% chance of precipitation at that time. At. 4 PM IST, the rainfall chances drop to 49%, but it again increases to 61% at 5 PM IST. At 6 PM IST, there is a 49% chance of rain. After that, the weather will start to clear, but the chances of rainfall remain at 20%.

Hence, there is a big chance that the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI might be truncated, and there is also a chance of the game getting completely washed out.

What happens in case of a rain delay

In a standard ODI match, there is a buffer time of 60 minutes in case of a rain delay. This means that a match can start without overs being lost if the match is delayed by an hour. Hence, the cut-off time for a full 50-over game to start in case of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI is 3 PM IST.

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{{^usCountry}} Once the cut-off time is over, then the match will start losing overs. A minimum of 20 overs per side needs to be played. In that case, the match needs to start by 6.30-6.45 PM IST. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the cut-off time is over, then the match will start losing overs. A minimum of 20 overs per side needs to be played. In that case, the match needs to start by 6.30-6.45 PM IST. {{/usCountry}}

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Even if the rain persists then, the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be called off.FOLLOW: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE updates

Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav lead India to an emphatic win in 1st ODI

In the first ODI, India won by an emphatic margin of 7 wickets. Chasing 296 to win, the Men in Blue chased the target down with 50 balls to spare, thanks to a scintillating 139* from Virat Kohli. This was his 55th ODI century, as he also entered the 15,000-run club. Captain Shubman Gill also scored his 11th ODI century in this game.

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Earlier in the day, West Indies were restricted to 295/7, despite a good start from them, with Justin Greaves hitting a century. However, they lost wickets at regular intervals later, especially with Kuldeep Yadav coming into the attack. The star spinner took four wickets and also bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics.