India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's IND look to put batting woes behind, Toss scheduled for 9pm

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Score
- India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match Updates: The visitors fell to a five-wicket defeat in the second T20I that was delayed by three hours after strolling to a 68-run win in the first match. Follow live scores and updates of IND vs WI third T20I from Warner Park, Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis.
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced a revised start time of the third T20 International between India and the West Indies due to late finish of the second match, which was twice delayed because of luggage issues. The third T20I was scheduled to begin 10.30am local time (8pm IST) but has now been pushed back by one-and-a-half hours to 12pm local time (9.30pm IST). India had won the first T20I easily but their batting lineup was torn apart by Obed McCoy in the second. While their bowlers did a valiant effort of defending a target of 139, taking the match into the last over, India eventually fell to a five-wicket defeat and the five-match series is now level at 1-1.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 08:27 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live: How India pulled things back
They had just 139 runs to defend and it looked West Indies are cruising to victory for much of the first 12 overs. But India kept chipping away at their batting lineup after that and the dismissals of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer seemed to hurt the hosts the most. Opener Brandon King, who scored a masterful 68 off 52 balls.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 08:14 PM
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Obed McCoy's record performance
Obed McCoy started the match by dismissing Rohit Sharma off the very first ball of the match. He ended with figures of 6/17, which was the best by a West Indies bowler in T20Is.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 08:01 PM
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: India's predicted XI
Hard to see India making any changes considering the match is being played on the same ground as the 2nd T20I and Rohit clearly said he wants to provide a long rope to the younger players. If anything, India might just opt to rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar at some point this series but unlikely it will happen at this point.
Openers: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav
Middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja
Lower order: Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 07:51 PM
India vs West Indies Live: Delays and logistical problems
Just to recap on the drama that happened before the second T20I, Cricket West Indies said that there was a delay in the arrival of baggage into St Kitts and Nevis - the first T20I was played in Trinidad - because of which the match had initially been pushed back by two hours. Just minutes before the toss was scheduled to take place, news came in that the match has been pushed back by three hours. All this came on the heels of the development that the members of both teams have not received their US visas for the last two matches of the series.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 07:45 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live: Hello and welcome!
India were helped by Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik to reach 190 in the first T20I but those two couldn't quite perform in the second, which led to them losing the match eventually. The visitors would now hope that they find other performers in the batting lineup as they look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The third T20I is also off to a delayed start, although not as bad as the second one was, because of the late finish that we saw yesterday.