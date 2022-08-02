India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's IND look to put batting woes behind, Toss scheduled for 9pm

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced a revised start time of the third T20 International between India and the West Indies due to late finish of the second match, which was twice delayed because of luggage issues. The third T20I was scheduled to begin 10.30am local time (8pm IST) but has now been pushed back by one-and-a-half hours to 12pm local time (9.30pm IST). India had won the first T20I easily but their batting lineup was torn apart by Obed McCoy in the second. While their bowlers did a valiant effort of defending a target of 139, taking the match into the last over, India eventually fell to a five-wicket defeat and the five-match series is now level at 1-1.