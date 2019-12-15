India vs West Indies: ‘He is a Dabangg player’ - Salman Khan names his favourite cricketer

cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 15:03 IST

Superstar Salman Khan’s favourite cricketer is none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On Sunday, Salman spoke about his bond with batsman Kedar Jadhav and how much he admires the ‘dabangg’ style of the former India captain Dhoni.

Also Read: ‘They could go for big money’ - Ponting identifies players ahead of auction

“I personally know Kedar Jadhav...Also, my favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni. He is a Dabangg player,” Salman said on Star Sports’ pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live.

Salman was accompanied by his co-star Kiccha Sudeep, who is playing villain in the thrid instalment of the Dabangg series. “My favourite player is the one who plays well on that day. But what we see as fans is the respect each player has towards each other,” Sudeep said.

“We can visibly see the players stand and cheer for the achievements of their teammates - with such a positive attitude, we can freely have our favourites. My all time favourite has to be Anil Kumble sir, and I also like Rohit Sharma,” Sudeep added.

Also Read: ‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot

Salman and Sudeep will be seen in “Dabangg 3”, which is scheduled to release on December 20.