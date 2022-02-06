India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit-led IND eye strong start against WI in landmark 1000th one-dayer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
  • India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: Follow live score and updates as Rohit Sharma's captaincy era begins in the fifty-over format on Sunday.
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: Team India returns to action on February 6 when the side takes part in a historic 1000th ODI – becoming the first to do so – in Ahmedabad. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will take on the West Indies at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The match, however, will be without the presence of crowd, owing to Covid-19 protocols. The match marks the beginning of Rohit Sharma's captaincy era in the fifty-over format, as the opener will lead the side for the first time since being named the full-time limited-overs captain in December last year. Follow Live Updates from IND vs WI.

  • Sun, 06 Feb 2022 11:25 AM

    One of the most integral members of Indian cricket over the last two decades, Sachin Tendulkar has shared a special message for Rohit and his Men ahead of the team's monumental 1000th ODI. WATCH

  • Sun, 06 Feb 2022 11:17 AM

    It's a historic occasion in every sense of the word. India will become the first team to play in 1000 ODIs when they take the field against West Indies. Watch as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid talk about the special occasion.

  • Sun, 06 Feb 2022 11:05 AM

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India returns to action for the first time since the devastating defeat against South Africa in January and will hope to make amends when it takes the field later today.

