India vs West Indies: Numbers reveal India’s biggest strength in ODI cricket

After a convincing performance in the Test series, the Indian team enter the ODI leg as overwhelming favourites. West Indies, who were shoddy to say the least against the red ball, have a better team which could pose a threat to the visitors, but considering the depth and options available for Kohli, India look the better team.

The biggest strength of this team has been the stellar performances of the top order. The top three have not only taken control of proceedings every time they take strike but have also batted deep into the innings to get the job done.

The top order has accumulated 6939 runs, most by any team since 2017. This amounts to 64.15% of total number of runs scored by Indian batsmen, which is the highest by any team since 2017.

As far as the strike rate is concerned, they are second to only England, another team which has redefined the way white-ball cricket has been played.

India also boast of the best average per wicket in the top order - 62.51, which is significantly higher than all the other teams.

Such has been the dominance of the top three, that they have smacked more than 800 boundaries in the aforementioned period, which amounts to 8.45 balls/boundaries. Only England have a better balls/boundary average of 7.97.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 09:13 IST