India vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar shares special message for Team India ahead of 1000th ODI

History beckons the Indian cricket team as the Men in Blue are set to play their 1000th ODI on Sunday when the Rohit Sharma's India steps on to the field against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A journey that began way back in the year 1974, when India played their first ever ODI, has seen the country achieve great heights in international cricket.

From being just another cricket team, when Kapil Dev led India to victory in 1983 World Cup win, the cricket revolution began in India. Indian cricket never looked back since. From winning the Benson and Hedges Championship three years later in 1983, Team India have witnessed some memorable moments in one-day internationals – The Hero Cup 1993, The Coca Cola Cup in Sharjah, the 2002 Natwest Series in England, 2008 CB Series in Australia and the 2011 World Cup win are some of the high achieved by this team.

One of the most integral members of Indian cricket over the last two decades, Sachin Tendulkar has shared a special message for Rohit and his Men ahead of the team's monumental 1000th ODI. "I want to say it is an achievement for all of us and the entire nation should be proud of this and hope Indian cricket continues to grow from strength to strength. I wish them all the very best for the coming series and especially for the 1000th ODI," said Tendulkar on his app 100 MB.

Tendulkar has featured in India’s 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th and 800th ODIs. Between Tendulkar’s debut and retirement, India played 638 ODIs, and Sachin has been part of 72.57 percent of those games. Tendulkar termed the feat of 1000 ODIs a massive accomplishment by Indian cricket, paying tribute to all those who made this possible.

"India playing the 1000th ODI is a huge milestone. The first ODI was played in 1974, it was only possible because of the past cricketers, current cricketers, the past and current board members. And not to forget the most important people, our Indian cricket team well-wishers, from the past generations and the ones who are today with us," added the batting maestro.