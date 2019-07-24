India vs West Indies: Sourav Ganguly ‘surprised’ by omission of this player from Indian squad

Legendary India skipper Sourav Ganguly said he surprised after he didn’t see the name of Shubman Gill in the Indian squad for the upcoming India’s tour of West Indies. Ganguly also batted for Ajinkya Rahane to be included in the ODI squad. Virat Kohli’s troops are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests against Windies starting August 3.

Also Read: ‘At 19-20, we were not even half the players’: Kohli lauds 3 Indian youngsters

Ganguly took to social media to express his bewilderment regarding the omission of young batsman Gill from the squad. The former India captain felt there are many players who can play across formats and great teams are built when the base is made up of consistent players.

Ganguly’s post read: Time has come for Indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci

Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

He also wrote: “There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see Shubman Gill ..Rahane in the one day squad..”

There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

Over the past couple of years, Rahane has been out of reckoning for a place in the limited-over formats but remains a mainstay in the longest format. Rahane is also the vice-captain of the Indian Test team.

As for Gill, he wasn’t selected for either of three teams for the upcoming tour of West Indies. The young India batsman also expressed his disappointment for not making it in any of the three Indian squads despite doing well in West Indies for India ‘A’.

Also Read: Don’t expect a choreographed exit from MS Dhoni

“I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads,” Gill told Cricketnext. “It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I’ll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors.”

“It was a fantastic series for me and team as well since we won with a 4-1 margin. Personally, I would have liked to carry on and score at least a couple of hundreds in those fifties. But I will learn from this experience,” Gill added.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 10:02 IST