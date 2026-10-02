India vs West Indies: Super Gill takes centre stage as India eye clean sweep

Chandigarh: For Shubman Gill, the third ODI against West Indies at New Chandigarh is more than an opportunity to complete a series sweep. India have already sealed the three-match series 2-0, but there will be plenty of intrigue around the final game.

Guwahati, Sep 30 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill celebrates his double century during the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the backdrop of Gill’s own backyard, there could potentially be another memorable outing for two of Indian cricket’s modern-day greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, together in New Chandigarh. Yet, the spotlight belongs to Gill.

The 26-year-old arrives after one of the most emphatic ODI innings of his career — an unbeaten 223 off just 133 balls in Guwahati. It was not merely an innings built around great numbers, but an authoritative statement from a captain who appears increasingly comfortable carrying responsibility with both bat and leadership.

Punjab Cricket Association Cricket Director and former India and IPL cricketer Gurkeerat Mann, who has played a mentoring role in Gill’s journey, believes the performance was another indication of what lies ahead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Shubman was born to play cricket for India. We have seen his steady growing stature as an international cricketer and also as a leader. He seemed to be focussed on his job and role in the team and loves to take the responsibility,” Mann said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shubman was born to play cricket for India. We have seen his steady growing stature as an international cricketer and also as a leader. He seemed to be focussed on his job and role in the team and loves to take the responsibility,” Mann said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Gill’s leadership journey has unfolded alongside players who have defined an era of Indian cricket. Rohit and Kohli bring enormous experience and stature to the dressing room, but Gill is increasingly being entrusted with setting the tone.

Mann believes the young captain’s willingness to learn has been central to his evolution.

“After every series and tour he has things to tell and learn. I would say he is the best student of the game. Many more such top-notch performances are expected from him,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gill’s connection with Punjab cricket will make Saturday’s occasion even more significant. He was at the PCA Stadium in Mohali ahead of the ODI series, training, practising and sharing his insights with fellow state cricketers. For a player who has risen through Punjab’s cricketing system to become India’s captain, leading the national side in New Chandigarh carries its own symbolism. His influence is already being felt by the next generation.

“There is no denying the fact that with Shubman’s and Abhishek Sharma’s influence is immense for Punjab state cricketers. All look up to them,” Mann said.

The Sher-e-Punjab T20 Trophy has also provided a pathway for emerging players. Naman Dhir, who impressed for Amritsar Soormas during their title-winning campaign, earned his maiden India call-up after a series of power-packed performances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dhir, who has not yet batted in the first two ODIs, could get his opportunity in the final match. The all-rounder has been earmarked for the No. 6 or 7 role, with his bowling expected to provide India an additional option.

“The communication was very simple. I will be batting at No. 6 or 7, where I have played in the IPL. The main role will be to contribute as the fifth or sixth bowler whenever the team needs me. If I can utilise that role well, it will be very good for the team,” Dhir said.

For him, playing for India at home carries an added emotional weight.

“There can’t be a better feeling than playing on your home ground. I have played a lot of cricket here and have grown up here. I never thought that after playing for Sher-e-Punjab, I would get the opportunity to play for the Indian team here. I have a very good feeling and a feeling of gratitude,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

West Indies, meanwhile, may have lost the series but have provided enough encouragement with the bat to suggest the final game will not be a mere formality. John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo all scored centuries in the previous ODI and will be eager to make another impact.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales remains a key threat. India have found him the most testing of the West Indies bowlers in the series, and greater support from the other end could make him even more effective.

The New Chandigarh surface is expected to offer another batting-friendly contest. The previous ODI produced more than 800 runs and, despite less humid conditions than in the opening two matches, another run-fest could be on the cards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna out of the equation, India will look towards the experience of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, while Mohammed Siraj is expected to return to lead the pace attack.

But amid all the tactical questions, one storyline stands above the rest. Gill is returning home not merely as Punjab’s prodigious batting talent, but as India’s captain and one of the central figures of its next chapter. Rohit and Kohli may provide the nostalgia, but this could be Gill’s moment in New Chandigarh.