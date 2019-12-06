e-paper
India vs West Indies: West Indies should leave India as better team, not necessarily winning - Brian Lara

West Indies and India are playing a three-match T20 International and three-match ODI series, starting Friday in Hyderabad. India are overwhelming favourites to emerge winners.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2019 13:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara at an event.
Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara at an event.(PTI)
         

West Indies batting icon Brian Lara on Friday said the Kieron Pollard-led side should target becoming an improved outfit by the end of its limited-overs series against India here even if it fails to win much in the rubber.

West Indies and India are playing a three-match T20 International and three-match ODI series, starting Friday in Hyderabad. India are overwhelming favourites to emerge winners.

“...he (Pollard) will have to build a team...playing against India in India is always a tough proposition and he must leave here not necessarily winning but he must leave here a better team after this tournament,” Lara said at an event.

READ: Gautam Gambhir looking to buy stake in Delhi Capitals: Report

Lara backed Pollard’s appointment as the team’s skipper for the limited-overs format.

“Over a period of time, his representation for West Indies may not be a lot but he has played all around the World in different leagues. He has gained a lot of respect from the opposition. I didn’t see it as a bad decision (to appoint him as a captain),” Lara told reporters in Mumbai.

“He (Pollard) has easily gained the respect of his team-mates and he can move forward. There is a (T20) World Cup in under 12 months and you are looking for the right person, someone who can keep the ground running. He has that experience to do so. It is a good decision, but it is still going to be an uphill battle,” explained the 50-year-old.

READ: ‘Worst of the lot’: Chappell blasts Pak after another series defeat in Aus

The stylish left-handed batsman inaugurated the second edition of the ‘Habitat for India Humanity chapter golf tournament’, a charity event in Mahalaxmi.

“The West Indies are twice (T20 world) champions and a lot of opposition around the world are scared of West Indies in shortest format of the game,” he said.

