India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up live streaming: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will get their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 underway when they take on West Indies at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Sunday. It will be their first of the two warm-up matches for the tournament. The second warm-up game is against South Africa on October 1 at the same venue. India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up live streaming(PTI)

The Women's T20 World Cup will begin on October 3, with hosts Bangladesh taking on Scotland in the opener. India has been clubbed with defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A of the tournament, and will begin their campaign against the Sophie Devine-led side on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium, before facing their arch-rivals, at the same venue, on October 6.

This will be India's ninth participation in the Women's T20 World Cup, where their best performance came in 2020, when they finished as runners-up. Overall, India made the semifinals four times, including the previous edition in 2023 in South Africa, and suffered group-stage exit on three consecutive editions between 2012 and 2016.

Harmanpreet is "quite confident" with the India squad picked, which comprises at least 12 players who have played the tournament at least once in their career. Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana and S Sajana are the only players expected to make their debut in T20 World Cup.

"If I talk about this team, we have a few players who have been playing for a long time and they know their roles really well," Harmanpreet said at the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai last week. "I can say that this is the best team we are going for a T20 World Cup with.

"Pooja [Vastrakar] is doing well and Renuka [Singh] is supporting her really well. She [Renuka] is someone who is always giving us breakthroughs. Arundhati [Reddy] is someone who can always come and bowl a few overs for the team and bat in the deep. I can't compare our bowling line-up with other teams because every team has its own positives and negatives, but I'm quite confident in my team. I know what they are doing and what they are capable of."

