India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill and Co desperate to bounce back

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: The young Indian brigade will look to bounce after the shocking defeat in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. The inexperienced Indian batting line-up faltered on a slow deck and failed to chase a moderate 116-run target at Harare Sports Club. The second T20I will be played at the same venue and Shubman Gill's men would be desperate to take the revenge which ended their World Cup party. The Men in Blue won't be looking to make many changes after just one defeat as young Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel will get another chance to shine on the big stage....Read More

The Indian batters played some rash shots to throw their wickets away at regular intervals as Zimbabwe took advantage of it and exposed their weakness on slower deliveries.

The hosts attacked in a pack to pin India down.

Tendai Chatara and Raza returned with three-wicket hauls respectively while Brian Bennett, who hammered 22 off 15 balls, bagged one wicket. Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe scalped one each.

Chasing the target, Shubman Gill (31) put up a fight but was outfoxed by Sikandar Raza on a good delivery, while Washington Sundar also battled it out till the end, but it wasn't enough.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his team need to take one game at a time and he wants his side to go beyond their memorable victory.

"Feel really happy. Gotta take one game at a time. Gotta enjoy this victory but job's not done. World champions will play like world champions, we gotta make sure we keep upping our game one game at a time. I don't think it's a 116 wicket, it's not a wicket where you get all out for 103. So, credit to the bowlers from both sides especially given the sticky conditions in the winter. Likely to be slower and turn," Raza said in a post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was also disappointed with himself for getting out at a crucial stage of the match.

“Halfway through (the match) we had lost five wickets, and it would've been best for us if I stayed there till the end. I am very disappointed with the way I got out and the rest of the match panned out,” said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“There was a bit of hope for us. But while chasing 115 and your No.10 batter is out there, you know something is wrong,” he added.

Speaking after the match, Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed a four-fer, said that if the Indian batters had made a 20-30 run stand while chasing, they could have won the match.

"We collapsed. The lack of partnerships made a difference. If we could have had 20-30 runs partnerships, the story could be different," Bishnoi said.