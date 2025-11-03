India win maiden Women's World Cup after Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma produce all-round masterclass

Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and now Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian women’s cricket team etched its name in history, turned long-cherished dreams into reality and clinched its maiden Women’s World Cup title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa on Sunday. On the occasion of the final, India's triumph was powered by a player who, until a week ago, wasn't even part of the squad. Shafali Verma, 21, had endured heartbreak five years ago at a packed MCG, when hopes rested heavily on her shoulders in the T20 World Cup final. However, her early dismissal triggered India's collapse, eventually leading to an 85-run defeat. But this night belonged to redemption. With the bat, Shafali blazed a stunning 87 to anchor India's innings, and later, with the ball, turned the game on its head to script one of Indian cricket's greatest triumphs. Her all-round brilliance earned her the Player of the Match award, placing her alongside legends like Mohinder Amarnath, Irfan Pathan, Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, all of whom shone in World Cup finals. Deepti Sharma shone with both bat and ball(Reuters)

For India, this victory was years in the making. After falling agonisingly short in 2005, 2017, and 2020, Harmanpreet's resilient India finally crossed the line. A new champion has been crowned, and with it, a golden chapter begins in Indian women's cricket.

Laura Wolvaardt tried her best to ensure it didn't happen, though. A sublime century from the South Africa captain – her second on the trot kept her team's fight alive, despite Shafali and Deepti Sharma rocking the opposition with timely strikes. SA started cautiously and brought up a fifty-run partnership for the opening wicket before Amanjot Kaur ran out Tazmin Britz. Shree Charani was always going to be a threat to face on this surface, and she proved exactly that, dismissing Anneke Bosch for a duck. Then came the over that turned it all. Shafali, with her golden arm, struck twice in two overs, and just like that, India were all over South Africa.

Still, Wolvaardt was in no mood to give up, and with Annerie Dercksen, added a promising 50-plus partnership to keep India on their toes. Deepti dropped Dercksen at midwicket, but more than made up for it by yorking her soon after. With India desperately needing to get rid of Wolvaardt, Amanjot produced that moment. With three fielders converging, Amanjot juggled once, twice and almost thrice before clinging on to it.

The Indian innings was a thing to marvel at. Despite the play beginning 90 minutes late because of the constant start-stop drizzle and rain breaks, Verma and Smriti Mandhana rendered it ineffective, getting off to a blazing start. India's 50 was up in a little more than seven overs. Mandhana was once again at her fluent best, but it was Shafali who stole the show. Axed from India's original squad of 15, Verrma was a shoo-in replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal. So what if she couldn't get going? Shafali chose the grandest stage to play an innings that will now remain etched in Indian cricketing folklore. Shafali's 87-run knock comprised two incredible records. She became the youngest cricketer to score a fifty in the final of a World Cup – men's and women's combined – and stitched the first-ever century partnership for India for the opening wicket in any ICC World Cup knockout match, men's or women's.

Mandhana's exit for 45 brought out India's star from the semi-final, Jemimah Rodrigues, and for a solid 37 balls, she stood like a rock. However, her innings was cut short for 24 by Ayabonga Khaka, who eventually came back strongly. From leaking 29 runs in her first three overs, to just 29 more in her last seven, Khaka had two very impressive wickets to show for her efforts – Shafali, Jemimah and the dangerous Richa Ghosh.

Interestingly, at one stage, India were looking at a much lower total, after the middle order was put under pressure. Harmanpreet Kaur tried to rebuild the momentum but was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 39th over after scoring 20. However, she did share a crucial 52-run stand off 56 balls with Deepti. India struggled to accelerate thereafter, as Nadine de Klerk dismissed Amanjot Kaur (12) with a sharp one-handed return catch. Ghosh's 34 off 24 balls was the difference maker, as she bludgeoned three fours and two sixes. With dew being a factor, a total of 298 seemed touch and go, but props to the Indian lower order, especially Deepti’s run-a-ball 58 to get them close to a mentally satisfying target of 300.

India’s total is the second-highest ever in a World Cup final, behind Australia’s 356 for 5 against England in 2022. Meanwhile, the record for the highest successful chase in a tournament final, is held by England, who scored 167 for 6 against New Zealand in 2009.