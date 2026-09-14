India women reclaim Asia Cup, refuse to accept trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi

Chandigarh: India demonstrated their class and depth when it mattered to defeat Sri Lanka by 72 runs and in the final of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. It was their eighth Asia Cup title overall, with five having coming in the 50-over format.

The India women’s cricket team celebrates their T20 Asia Cup win over Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday. (BCCI)

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Harmanpreet Kaur’s side produced a commanding all-round performance to reclaim the continental crown after two years, avenging the loss to Sri Lanka in the 2024 final.

India, however, refused to accept the trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the internal minister of Pakistan just like the men’s team when they won the title in Sept last year.

“The BCCI has decided to continue with the same position we took during the men’s Asia Cup to not accept the trophy from the ACC President Mohsin Naqvi. We congratulate the Indian team for its thumping win and at some stage we’ll get both trophies back,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told HT over phone from Dubai.

India posted a formidable 183/5, powered by aggressive half-centuries from openers Shafali Verma (68 off 39 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (59 off 39 balls) and their 129-run opening stand in 12.5 overs. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 111 off the last ball after spinners Shree Charani (4/20), Deepti Sharma (3/19) and Prema Rawat (1/22) dismantling the chase.

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Deep Dive What records did Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma break during the Women's Asia Cup final? Mandhana and Verma set a record for the highest partnership in a women's T20I final with 129 runs, surpassing the previous record of 120. Additionally, Mandhana became the leading run-getter in women's T20Is. Why did India refuse to accept the Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi? India's refusal stemmed from a previous incident where they also declined to accept a trophy from Naqvi due to his dual roles as the head of the Asian Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has created diplomatic tensions. How did India perform in the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka? India showcased a dominant performance, posting 183/5 and restricting Sri Lanka to 111, winning the match by 72 runs and reclaiming the Asia Cup title.

{{^usCountry}} “We know they are a great team, but we played to our standards. We set high standards for ourselves and we wanted to keep matching them. Very happy the way we all performed,” skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said after emphatic win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We know they are a great team, but we played to our standards. We set high standards for ourselves and we wanted to keep matching them. Very happy the way we all performed,” skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said after emphatic win. {{/usCountry}}

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She praised the openers for laying the foundation for the excellent total.

“The openers did a great job, the way Shafali and Smriti batted. It is great to see Shafali take responsibility throughout the tournament, with bat and ball,” Harmanpreet said.

Shafali set the tone with a blistering knock, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Mandhana was fluent in her innings, with five fours and three sixes.

Mandhana was run out in the 14th over after a mix-up with Harmanpreet. It came two balls after Shafali’s departure, but India finished strongly. Richa Ghosh hit a brisk 17 off 13 and Harmanpreet 14. Gunalan Kamalini made 15* off five balls, with a four and six.

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Captain Chamari Athapaththu offered some resistance with 36 off 32 balls, while Vishmi Gunaratne made 20. But once Athapaththu was stumped off Deepti Sharma at 62/2, Sri Lanka’s challenge unravelled. They lost four wickets for 18 runs between the 13th and 16th overs, ending any hopes of an improbable recovery.

The manner of India’s victory was a reminder of the gulf between India and the rest of Asia. Sri Lanka had entered the final unbeaten and had shown character to overcome Pakistan in the semi-final. However, they were outplayed in virtually every department on Sunday.

India made amends for the 2024 final loss to Sri Lanka when Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama scored half-centuries in a memorable chase.

India may have arrived in Dubai with questions around their consistency, but when the trophy was within reach, they looked every bit the champions they have long been in Asian women’s cricket.

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Brief scores: India 183/5 (S Mandhana 59, S Verma 68). Sri Lanka 111 in 20 ovs (C Athapaththu 36, S Charani 4/20, D Sharma 3/19). India won by 72 runs.