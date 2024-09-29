India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: IND W begin Women's T20 World Cup preparations in warm-up match vs WI W

Live

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: IND W face WI W in their first warm-up match on Sunday.

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are entering another ICC event with a big reputation and dream of ending their title drought. The Women in Blue have grown in stature in the last few years but have been unable to cross the final hurdle on several occasions. Harmanpreet will lead the charge of the Indian team once again in the ICC T20 World Cup and look to not repeat the same mistakes from the past. There are still a few days left in the tournament to kickstart, and it's time for India to fine-tune things in the warm-up matches to get ready to put their A-game on the table later. They will face West Indies women team in their first warm-up match today, where they will look to finalise their team combination for the tournament....Read More